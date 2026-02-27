'We have the big gun still to come' – Are UAE Team Emirates-XRG the biggest threat to Mathieu van der Poel at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, even without Pogačar?

With Wellens, Vermeersch and Politt, the Emirati squad is amongst the strongest for Saturday's race

Belgian champion Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates-XRG pictured in action during a track reconnaissance session ahead of this weekend&#039;s one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the opening race of the Flemish classic one day races season, Thursday 26 February 2026.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Belgian champion Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates-XRG (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Wout van Aert out of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad due to illness, debutant Mathieu van der Poel stands alone at the top of the favourites list, with some distance between him and the next expected best. But, even without their talisman, Tadej Pogačar, could men's cycling's top team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, actually be the biggest threat to the Dutchman's chances of winning the first big Classic of the 2026 season?

It's no secret that when racing reaches Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix – the first three of the five Monuments, cycling's biggest one-day races – Pogačar and Van der Poel will be the two likely protagonists, having won 18 between them.

"We have a lot of guys who are missing, especially Johnny Narváez and Mikkel Bjerg, also, which hit us hard after the racing in Australia," Politt told Cyclingnews while racing at the UAE Tour last week, after some bad luck in the early season hit their Classics core.

Wellens looks the most likely to actually be able to challenge Van der Poel, given his absolute dominance at the Clásica Jaén gravel/road race in Spain early this month, where he rode 54km solo, so he could well be able to withstand the moment the race is inevitably blown apart by the Dutchman.

"Everything went perfectly this winter. I didn't get sick, and I did everything I had to do from November until now. My results in the Clasica Jaén were already incredibly good. My best results ever over 60 minutes.

And with three riders strong enough to potentially get away if things come together after the Muur and Bosberg combo, they will all have the freedom to go for it in the absence of a clear top leader, as will be the case when Pogačar is there.

Either way, it's almost somewhat of a few hit for the men in white, with their main leader still to come for the big appointments against Van der Poel at the Monuments, but a win over him from one of the world champion's domesqieues could deliver a mental blow that pays dividends when it comes to taking him down at San Remo and Roubaix, which Pogačar hasn't yet been able to manage.

German Nils Politt of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Belgian Florian Vermeersch of UAE Team Emirates-XRG pictured at the Haaghoek climb during a track reconnaissance session ahead of this weekend&#039;s one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the opening race of the Flemish classic one day races season, Thursday 26 February 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

Vermeersch and Politt completing a recon of the course for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

