'I believe I'll be able to beat him one day' - Florian Vermeersch bullish about Classics future after going toe-to-toe with Mathieu Van der Poel in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

News
By published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer opened up the finale with attack on Molenberg

NIVONE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech and Florian Vermeersch of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete in the breakaway during the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 207.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Florian Vermeersch (R) next to Mathieu van der Poel during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there was one rider who looked - albeit briefly - as if they could challenge Mathieu van der Poel's crushing domination in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, it was Florian Vermeersch, whose attack on the Molenberg saw one major contender briefly put some daylight between himself and the all-conquering Dutchman.

Instead, things reverted to their expected course as Van der Poel first caught up with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer and then went on to shed the Belgian, fellow counter-attacker Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and the remnants of the early breakaway.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.