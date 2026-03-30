Initiating clubs dispute AusCycling decision to rule out bulk of requested special general meeting resolutions as invalid

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'Having only one motion go forward means members are not being given a full and formal opportunity to record their collective view on the issues that actually gave rise to the meeting' says Midland Cycle Club delegate Michael Freiberg

A rider at the Australian Cyclo-Cross National series in 2025
A rider at the Australian Cyclo-Cross National series in 2025 (Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

AusCycling confirmed this month that it would proceed with a special general meeting after a formal request from the statutorily required number of member clubs, but said that only one of the proposed motions was valid and could proceed. That is disputed by the two initiating clubs, with disappointment at the outcome being expressed.

"The SGM was requisitioned because 32 clubs have serious concerns about leadership, governance and the long-term trajectory of the organisation. Having only one motion go forward means members are not being given a full and formal opportunity to record their collective view on the issues that actually gave rise to the meeting," said Michael Freiberg, a Midland Cycle Club delegate

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The resolution emanating from Midland Cycle Club regarding the removal of the chief executive – which reads “The member clubs of AusCycling resolve that the Directors take all necessary steps, pursuant to clause 17.3 of the AusCycling Constitution to remove Ms Marne Fechner as Chief Executive Officer of AusCycling with immediate effect, and to commence an open, transparent recruitment process for a new CEO” – was among the examples referred to by AusCycling in its response.

"For example, there was a demand to remove the AusCycling CEO. That’s not a power that clubs have under the Act," said AusCycling.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.