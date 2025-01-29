Rebranded Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic secures Washington D.C. for weekend opener

By
published

2025 marks 27th year for one-day Clarendon Cup, now paired with Capital Cup for two-day omnium points contest for men and women

Kendall Ryan has twice swept both races at Armed Forces Cycling Classic
Kendall Ryan has twice swept both races at Armed Forces Cycling Classic (Image credit: Doug Graham)

For the first time since 2001, Washington, D.C. will host a day of racing and activities for a rebranded Amazon Armed Forced Cycling Classic, the former Crystal Cup becoming the Capital Cup and offering opening omnium points for pros in the two-day format. 

Amazon broadened their sponsorship to include naming rights for the weekend event, scheduled for May 31-June 1. The Clarendon Cup returns for a 27th year on Sunday using a distinctive five-turn, 1km course located seven miles west of the nation's capitol in Arlington, Virginia.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).