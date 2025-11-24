UCI Gravel World Series ups the ante in 2026 with expansion to 45 events
Qualifier events for the World Championships will run across 32 countries
The 2026 Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series has again considerably ramped up in scale, delivering a swathe of new opportunities for riders to secure a spot in the UCI Gravel World Championships.
The number of events in the qualifying series climbs to 45 in a move that will also increase the number of UCI points available to gravel specialists therefore providing more chances for riders to move their way up the grid at the race for the rainbow jersey, where the front rows of the elite races are often dominated by WorldTour riders.
The 45 events across 32 countries compares with 2025's announcement of 33 qualifying opportunities. That was already a significant expansion on the year before for the series, which launched in 2022 with a 12-event calendar.
Four of the 2026 qualifying events have already been run and won – Flanders Legacy Gravel in Belgium, Gravelista in Australia, Dustman in Thailand and Alentejo Gravel in Portugal – while the opening event of 2026 will be The Ceder in South Africa on February 14.
Only a couple of the 2025 events have disappeared from the series calendar but there are 14 new events in the mix. That includes Vuelta Altas Cumbres Gravel in Argentina on March 29, which will have a gravel category added to what is traditionally a mountain bike race, the OG Classique in Canada on June 21, Latvia's Gravel Weekend in Tukums on August 8 and Gravel Chile on September 6.
The new events will sit alongside the established races. One of those original World Series races that will be firmly in the spotlight in 2026 is Seven, held in Western Australia's Nannup, which is slotting into the calendar on May 16. This event will give riders a preview of the course that is set to host the UCI Gravel World Championships around five months later.
As well as looking ahead, the 2026 events will take a look back with the organisers of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy among those delivering a new event in 2026, the Grand Tour 3 Cime Lavaredo in Auronzo di Cadore on June 20.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The expansion of the series comes soon after organisers announced a new sponsor, with Gravelking coming on board as the title sponsor from 2026 to 2028.
For a full list of the 2026 events see the Cyclingnews UCI Gravel World Series home page.
A post shared by UCI Gravel World Series (@ucigravelworldseries)
A photo posted by on
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.