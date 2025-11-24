UCI Gravel World Series ups the ante in 2026 with expansion to 45 events

Qualifier events for the World Championships will run across 32 countries

Belgian Tim Wellens and Slovenian Matej Mohoric pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Sunday 12 October 2025, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's elite race kicks up the dust at the 2025 UCI World Gravel Championships in the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series has again considerably ramped up in scale, delivering a swathe of new opportunities for riders to secure a spot in the UCI Gravel World Championships.

The number of events in the qualifying series climbs to 45 in a move that will also increase the number of UCI points available to gravel specialists therefore providing more chances for riders to move their way up the grid at the race for the rainbow jersey, where the front rows of the elite races are often dominated by WorldTour riders.

Four of the 2026 qualifying events have already been run and won – Flanders Legacy Gravel in Belgium, Gravelista in Australia, Dustman in Thailand and Alentejo Gravel in Portugal – while the opening event of 2026 will be The Ceder in South Africa on February 14.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

