Trofeo Palma: Arnet Marit sprints to victory in final leg of Challenge Mallorca
Another win for Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe ahead of Max Kanter and Alessio Magagnotti
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe continued their streak of early-season success at the Challenge Mallorca, with Arne Marit sprinting to the win in his debut for the team at the final race of the series, the Trofeo Palma.
The German squad had already won three races in the series, with the team time trial Trofeo Ses Salines and Remco Evenepoel's double triumph at the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana and Trofeo Andratx-Pollença.
Marit's burst of speed on the flat run to the line in Palma made it four from five for the team, with the Belgian outpacing Max Kanter (XDS-Astana) for the win.
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe took the final podium spot, too, as Italian teenager Alessio Magnagnotti, who races for the team's development squad, sprinted to third.
