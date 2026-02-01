Trofeo Palma: Arnet Marit sprints to victory in final leg of Challenge Mallorca

Another win for Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe ahead of Max Kanter and Alessio Magagnotti

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 01:
Arne Marit sprints to victory in Palma to round out the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images)
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe continued their streak of early-season success at the Challenge Mallorca, with Arne Marit sprinting to the win in his debut for the team at the final race of the series, the Trofeo Palma.

The German squad had already won three races in the series, with the team time trial Trofeo Ses Salines and Remco Evenepoel's double triumph at the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana and Trofeo Andratx-Pollença.

