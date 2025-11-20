Pro-Palestine protester in 2025 Tour de France receives €300 fine for running onto Toulouse stage finish

The protester, a 26-year-old student, was demonstrating against the presence of the Israel-Premier Tech squad in the Tour

A demonstrator bursts onto the 2025 Tour de France stage 11 finish
A demonstrator bursts onto the 2025 Tour de France stage 11 finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

A pro-Palestine protester in the 2025 Tour de France who broke onto the finishing straight at Toulouse at the end of stage 11 has received a €300 fine in court for his actions.

The action formed part of multiple protests against the presence of Israel-Premier Tech in the Tour.

Wearing an 'Israel out of the Tour' t-shirt and waving a keffiyeh, the black-and-white checkered headscarf that has become a symbol of the pro-Palestine cause, the protester vaulted over the barriers with around 100 metres to go.

He then ran towards the finish line just as the riders were completing the day's racing, at one point being parallel to breakaway stage winner Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility).

Later in 2025, the Vuelta a España was severely disrupted by massive pro-Palestine protests, leading to several stages being partly suspended or altered and the final day's stage being cancelled.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

