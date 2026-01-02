Itzulia Women 2026
Date
May 15-17, 2026
Start location
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Finish location
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Distance
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Category
Women’s WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)
Itzulia Women information
The three-day Itzulia Women made its debut in 2022. Taking in the mountainous terrain of the Basque Country in northern Spain, the event was organised by OCETA sports association which also runs the long-standing six-day Itzulia Basque Country men's stage race that is held in April.
Itzulia Women is held in the middle of an important block of Spanish stage racing; La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es takes place in early May and then Vuelta a Burgos Feminas follows the Itzulia Women race. All three events are on the Women’s WorldTour.
In 2022, Demi Vollering dominated the inaugural Itzulia Women by winning all three stages and the general classification.
In 2023, Team SD Worx continued their domination of Itzulia Women with Vollering winning the first two stages, but her teammate Marlen Reusser snatched the overall title with a solo attack to take the third stage. Vollering finished second overall, and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) was third.
in 2024, Vollering finished on the top step of the podium, winning the overall title ahead of her SD Worx teammate Mischa Bredewold and Team DSM's Juliette Labous.
Vollering moved to the FDJ-Suez team for 2025 but continued to dominate at Itzulia Women. She secured overall victory with a solo victory on the final stage around Donostia.
The 2022 and 2024 winner attacked on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloed to the finish to win the stage, 55 seconds ahead of Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit) and Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal).
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Itzulia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Itzulia Women Schedule
Date
Stage
Start time
Finish time
May 15
Stage 1:
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
May 16
Stage 2:
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
May 17
Stage 3:
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
