Itzulia Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Itzulia Women overview Date May 15-17, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Itzulia Women Previous winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez)

Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Itzulia Women information

The three-day Itzulia Women made its debut in 2022. Taking in the mountainous terrain of the Basque Country in northern Spain, the event was organised by OCETA sports association which also runs the long-standing six-day Itzulia Basque Country men's stage race that is held in April.

Itzulia Women is held in the middle of an important block of Spanish stage racing; La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es takes place in early May and then Vuelta a Burgos Feminas follows the Itzulia Women race. All three events are on the Women’s WorldTour.

In 2022, Demi Vollering dominated the inaugural Itzulia Women by winning all three stages and the general classification.

In 2023, Team SD Worx continued their domination of Itzulia Women with Vollering winning the first two stages, but her teammate Marlen Reusser snatched the overall title with a solo attack to take the third stage. Vollering finished second overall, and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) was third.

in 2024, Vollering finished on the top step of the podium, winning the overall title ahead of her SD Worx teammate Mischa Bredewold and Team DSM's Juliette Labous.

Vollering moved to the FDJ-Suez team for 2025 but continued to dominate at Itzulia Women. She secured overall victory with a solo victory on the final stage around Donostia.

The 2022 and 2024 winner attacked on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloed to the finish to win the stage, 55 seconds ahead of Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit) and Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Itzulia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Itzulia Women Schedule