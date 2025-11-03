'I still feel like I’m 25 years old' – Michael Matthews extends contract with Jayco AlUla for two more years

Matthews' one victory of the season came at Eschborn-Frankfurt

Michael Matthews will remain a Jayco AlUla rider until at least the end of 2027, after extending his contract with the Australian WorldTour team for two more years.

Having rejoined the GreenEDGE Cycling setup in 2021, 35-year-old Matthews will be 37 by the time his contract extension is up, but he's still feeling young and hungry for more success.

It's been an up-and-down season for the versatile veteran Australian, with his highlight win at Eschborn-Frankfurt being followed up by a life-threatening health complication and a prolonged period off the bike, having been diagnosed with pulmonary embolism.

After his recovery and despite missing his big goal of the Tour de France, Matthews showed signs of his best when he came back in August, netting top 10s at the Bretagne Classic and GP Québec and top-five finishes in two Italian Classics – at Gran Piemonte and Coppa Bernocchi. He also won a world title as part of Australia's mixed relay team time trial team in Rwanda.

With a newfound perspective, he's ready to carry that shape into 2026.

"I’m super happy, I think after the problems I had during the summer this year it made me appreciate the team, my life, the way it is and the last years I’ve had in cycling," said Matthews in the team's announcement on Monday.

"I still feel like I’m 25 years old, so I’m excited to continue this journey with Team Jayco AlUla and my own cycling career."

Matthews is already an eight-time Grand Tour stage winner and has been a great performer throughout the Monuments during his long career. Even into his late 30s now, he's determined as ever for more success.

"I really feel like I’m getting better and better, so I’m really looking forward to another two years with the team and seeing what we can achieve together," he said.

"Hopefully I can achieve those goals that I’ve been looking for in my career along with the team. I’m just really excited to see what these next two years bring and just appreciate every moment."

Even with his time off during the middle of the season, Matthews remained a vital cog in Jayco AlUla's system and their top points scorer, so it's no surprise to see the management excited for his extended stay.