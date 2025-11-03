'I still feel like I’m 25 years old' – Michael Matthews extends contract with Jayco AlUla for two more years

Australian rider as hungry as ever for results having recovered from mid-season pulmonary embolism scare and got back into fighting form

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 62nd Eschborn-Frankfurt 2025 a 198.7km one day race from Eschborn to Frankfurt am Main / #UCIWT / on May 01, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Matthews' one victory of the season came at Eschborn-Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews will remain a Jayco AlUla rider until at least the end of 2027, after extending his contract with the Australian WorldTour team for two more years.

Having rejoined the GreenEDGE Cycling setup in 2021, 35-year-old Matthews will be 37 by the time his contract extension is up, but he's still feeling young and hungry for more success.

After his recovery and despite missing his big goal of the Tour de France, Matthews showed signs of his best when he came back in August, netting top 10s at the Bretagne Classic and GP Québec and top-five finishes in two Italian Classics – at Gran Piemonte and Coppa Bernocchi. He also won a world title as part of Australia's mixed relay team time trial team in Rwanda.

"I’m super happy, I think after the problems I had during the summer this year it made me appreciate the team, my life, the way it is and the last years I’ve had in cycling," said Matthews in the team's announcement on Monday.

"I still feel like I’m 25 years old, so I’m excited to continue this journey with Team Jayco AlUla and my own cycling career."

"I really feel like I’m getting better and better, so I’m really looking forward to another two years with the team and seeing what we can achieve together," he said.

"Hopefully I can achieve those goals that I’ve been looking for in my career along with the team. I’m just really excited to see what these next two years bring and just appreciate every moment."

