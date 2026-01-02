Former winners and rising talents headline Tour Down Under start lists for 2026 WorldTour opener

Defending champions Jhonatan Narváez and Noemi Ruëgg among those looking for early success in Australia

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates Xrg - Orange Leader Jersey competes during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 6 a 90km stage from Adelaide to Adelaide / #UCIWT / on January 26, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Narváez won the 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

The start lists for the 2026 men's and women's Santos Tour Down Under have been revealed, with several former winners and rising stars of the peloton set to light up the racing in Australia and kick off WorldTour racing in the new season.

Defending champions Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Noemi Ruëgg (EF Education-Oatly) are both returning to try and retain the ochre jersey from January 20 and January 17, respectively.

Narváez makes up part of a star-studded UAE squad, who will be looking to pick up where they left off in 2025 as the highest-ranked and best squad in men's cycling, with another former winner, Jay Vine, and Adam Yates joining him for the six days of racing.

Looking to upset the title holders will be the likes of Ben O'Connor, Mauro Schmid and Luke Plapp – all from home team Jayco AlUla – with all of their previous best finishes Down Under being inside the top six overall.

Podium finisher from last season, Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), will also be looking to challenge on the punchy roads from Adelaide to Stirling. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) will also be looking to find their best legs on the key climbing day to Willunga Hill on stage 4.

In what was described as the 'strongest ever women’s field for the Tour Down Under' in the press release, Ruëgg has serious reinforcements for her title defence in the form of world champion Magdeleine Vallieres, as she kicks off her 2026 season in Australia.

Ruëgg starred with victory up Willunga Hill in 2025, but will face more stiff competition on the opening stage of the 2026 race, with rising talents and experienced climbers alike set to challenge for the Ochre Jersey.

Other top climbers include Marion Bunel, Sarah Van Dam (both Visma-Lease a Bike), Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health), Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Ella Wyllie (Liv AlUla Jayco) and three-time TDU winner Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) – who has never finished outside of the top seven on GC.

"We are thrilled with the quality of the field for both men’s and women’s races at this year’s Santos Tour Down Under," said race director Stuart O’Grady.

"It’s an honour to once again have world champions, Grand Tour stage winners and Monument winners on the start line who are choosing to open their season in South Australia.

"To have the likes of Ben O’Connor, who won the highest summit finish of last year’s Tour de France, and world champion Magdeleine Vallieres racing here is a huge boost for the event and we are equally delighted that Jhonatan Narváez and Noemi Rüegg are both returning to defend their titles."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

