Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana: Dylan Groenewegen makes flying start for new team Unibet Rose Rockets with victory in first race

Echelons form on tough, windy day of racing in Spain, with Dutchman beating Paul Magnier from lead group

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 42nd Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran premio Valencia 2026 a 200km one day race from La Nucia to Valencia on January 25, 2026 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen secured his first win of the season in the colours of his new team Unibet Rose Rockets at the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana-Gran Premi València on Sunday.

The Dutch sprinter, who transferred from Jayco AlUla at the end of last season, was the fastest to reach the finish line among a lead group that split off the front of the field along a wind-swept coastline route into València.

Groenewegen, who won this race in 2024, crossed the line with the win ahead of runner-up Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and third-placed Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies).

The peloton set off on a 200km route that started in La Nucia along the coastline before moving inland toward the climbs – two of those categorised – before descending onto the valley roads for the last half of the race along the coast into València.

The gap dropped as the pair raced toward the Alto Beniarrés
(4.8km at 4%), and was down to three and a half minutes over the top. With just over 100km to go, much of it on a descent followed by a flat race along the coast, it would be a tough ask for the two escapees to hold off the main field.

Teams with two riders included Polti VisitMalta; Dario Igor Belletta and Giovanni Lonardi, TotalEnergies; Florian Dauphin and Jeannière, and Bahrain-Victorious; Vlad Van Mechelen and Alberto Bruttomesso. The only rider in the front split without teammates was Sebastian Grindley (Lidl-Trek Future Racing).

