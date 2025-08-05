'A huge step forward for our project' – Dylan Groenewegen signs for Unibet Tietema Rockets on two-year deal from Jayco AlUla

Six-time Tour de France stage winner to ride for ProTeam until 2027, with Elmar Reinders also on board

Dylan Groenewegen with team co-founders Bas Tietema, Josse Wester and Devin van der Wiel
Dylan Groenewegen with team co-founders Bas Tietema, Josse Wester and Devin van der Wiel (Image credit: Unibet Tietema Rockets)

Top sprinter Dylan Groenewegen has signed for the Unibet Tietema Rockets on a two-year deal until 2027, departing Jayco-AlUla after four seasons.

With 75 professional victories to his name and as a six-time Tour de France stage winner, Groenewegen is the biggest signing made so far by the ProTeam, founded by ex-rider-turned-YouTuber, Bas Tietema.

