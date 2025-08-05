Top sprinter Dylan Groenewegen has signed for the Unibet Tietema Rockets on a two-year deal until 2027, departing Jayco-AlUla after four seasons.

With 75 professional victories to his name and as a six-time Tour de France stage winner, Groenewegen is the biggest signing made so far by the ProTeam, founded by ex-rider-turned-YouTuber, Bas Tietema.

The team's ambition is to one day turn WorldTour and ride the Tour de France, and Groenewegen's arrival is a big push towards that goal, bringing likely success in sprints, and one of the peloton's top riders to build around for the next two seasons.

Groenwegen is joined in his move by trusted companion Elmar Reinders, also from Jayco-AlUla, who will surely make up part of the Dutchman's sprint train at Unibet Tietema Rockets.

The French-registered ProTeam, with Dutch roots, announced the marquee signing on their YouTube channel on Tuesday, with a behind-the-scenes look at the process of getting Groenewegn to come on board with the project.

"Signing Dylan marks a huge step forward for our project," said Tietema in the announcement.

"We want to inspire people by showing what’s possible when you dream big, having a proven winner like Dylan on board shows we’re serious about taking this team to the next level.

“For us, it was never just about signing a big name. It was about finding someone who truly believes in what we're building here and is able to bring that to a higher level."

Key to both parties involved was belief in the project that is being built, a pursuit of the very top, which Groenewegen believed he could be a part of, and the team trusted that he knew what their ambitions were.

"I love the way the Rockets dare to do things differently, and I believe in their plan to build something special. I’m excited to be a part of this journey and I can’t wait to win races together," said Groenewegen.

"Earlier in my career, I was part of a team that was still building towards the top. Back then at Jumbo-Visma, not everything was perfect yet, but looking back, those were probably the years I enjoyed the most in my career.

"There’s something special about being part of a project that’s growing and fighting to prove itself every day. I see that same energy and ambition at Unibet Tietema Rockets, working towards the big goal of riding the Tour de France. I can’t wait to help write the next chapter together."

Tietema, who runs the team alongside friends and co-founders Josse Wester and Devin van der Wiel, said he knew Groenewegen was the man for the job, even from their earlier meetings.

"From our very first talks with Dylan, it was clear he understood our vision and wanted to be part of this project," added Tietema. "His hunger to win, combined with his belief in our vision, makes him the perfect fit for where we want to go as a team."

Groenewegen and Reinders are the second and third transfers made by Unibet Tietema Rockets for 2026, with Czech rider Matyáš Kopecký joining his brother Tomas at the ProTeam, also on a two-year contract.