Oceania to get its first gravel champions in 2026 with continental title chase to play out at RADL GRVL in January

'Adding gravel to the Championships creates new pathways for emerging talent and elite athletes alike to qualify for the world stage' says Tiffany Cromwell

The 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) riding toward victory at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL (Image credit: Patrick Boere/RADL GRVL)

The ranks of the gravel continental champions will grow in 2026, with the Oceania Cycling Confederation announcing on Tuesday that the region would join Europe and Africa in awarding a title, with the first set of jerseys to be handed out at RADL GRVL on Friday January 23.

The growing discipline of gravel will join the ranks of track, road, mountain bike and para cycling, with the new Oceania title introduced in a year that will also see the first UCI Gravel World Championships outside Europe heading to Western Australia on October 10-11.

