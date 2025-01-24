Tiffany Cromwell and Brendan Johnston pop the cork on gravel season with victory at South Australia's RADL GRVL

Melissa Rollins second in women's race run alongside Tour Down Under while 2024 winner Tasman Nankervis takes men's runner up slot

Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under
Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under(Image credit: Patrick Boere/RADL GRVL)

In the second year of RADL GRVL, Australian champion Brendan Johnston (Giant) turned the tables on 2024 winner Tasman Nankervis (BMC Shimano) while Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) let her racing instinct come to the fore so she could find that extra bit in the final sprint needed to overcome the fatigue of a hectic race.

Pro women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM Racing) 3:28:41
2Melissa Rollins 3:28:46
3Samara Sheppard3:30:37
4Courtney Sherwell (Santa Cruz SRAM)3:33:34
5Gina Ricardo (Praties)3:36:33
6Cassia Boglio (PAS Racing)3:36:46
7Matilda Raynolds (Team SRAM)3:42:39
8Hannah Shell3:43:07
9Ella Bloor 3:43:10
10Haley Smith3:46:40
Pro men's top10
PositionRiderTime
1Brendan Johnston (Giant)2:59:39
2Tasman Nankervis (BMC Shimano)3:00:13
3Mark O'Brien (Open Trappist)3:00:18
4Jack Aitken (St George Continental)3:02:27
5Andrew L'Esperance (Forward Racing)3:02:35
6Brent Rees (Santa Cruz-SRAM)3:02:52
7Matthew Bird (Easton Overland x Orbea)3:04:29
8Christopher Jongerwaard (Duke Flanders)3:04:30
9Ben Metcalfe3:05:21
10Cassius Anderson (Marin Service Course)3:05:21
