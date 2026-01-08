Jay Vine reclaims elite men's time trial title at the Australian Road National Championships

Oliver Bleddyn takes second as defending champion Luke Plapp slips down results list to eighth

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) after claiming the Australian elite men's time trial title at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships (Image credit: Chris Auld / AusCycling)

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) reclaimed the Australian elite time trial on Thursday, his winning margin of over 30 seconds at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships amply indicating that the 2025 World Championship TT silver medallist has delivered on his aim of starting the season with stronger form.

“Last year I was in relatively okay shape, but it just wasn’t good enough," said Vine. "To get world-class victories, you have to be world class. I didn’t want to leave anything on the table, I worked really hard in winter, drove up and down the mountain more times than I can count in Andorra.

“I paced it differently to last year," said Vine. "I really focused on just speed, speed, speed, instead of focusing on the power and being so rigid on the power.

“I’ve developed over the last 12 months based more on feeling than anything; it definitely paid off."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

