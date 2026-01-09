Jack Dohler sweeps up Australia's U23 men's criterium title after winning sprint from five-man break

Jack Dohler (CCACHE x Bodywrap) claims the win at the U23 men's criterium of the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships 2026

Jack Dohler (CCACHE x Bodywrap) snared the Australian under-23 men's criterium title on Friday, sprinting from a group of five to take victory at Perth's Northbridge circuit.

Bradyn Bloch, currently without a team, came second in the criterium at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships, sandwiched between two (CCACHE x Bodywrap) riders. Despite doing a considerable amount of work, Noah Blannin managed to take the final podium spot in the 50 minute plus two lap event.

"It's unreal just to win in my home state, in my home town. It's awesome," Dohler, who came fifth in the event last year, told broadcaster SBS.

The title hunt unfolded on a 1.2km course, described as 'fast but technical' with its wide boulevards and narrow side streets, which delivered six corners and also gave attackers a chance to get out of sight of the peloton.

It was early in the racing when a group of three took advantage of this, with Blannin Harry Schoff (McCarthy Homes - QCF) and Thomas Waites clipping off the front. Then, a little more than 20 minutes into the racing, the pushes at the front really kicked off as Jackson Medway (Tudor Pro Cycling) hauled Bloch and Dohler up to the lead three.

Schoff ultimately fell away, leaving five riders at the front, two of them from CCACHE x Bodywrap, to contest the sprint. Dohler and Blanning made the most of that advantage by securing two podium spots as Bloch took the runner-up slot. The powerful Medway had to settle for fourth while Waites was fifth.

The criterium jersey was the second awarded for the U23 men this year, the first going to William Holmes (Hagens Berman-Jayco) on Wednesday in the time trial. The final U23 men's battle will unfold on Saturday, making it a quick turnaround to the 136km road race.

More to come ....