Jack Dohler sweeps up Australia's U23 men's criterium title after winning sprint from five-man break

Race Results
By published

Bradyn Bloch takes second on Northbridge circuit in Perth

Jack Dohler (CCACHE x Bodywrap) claims the win at the U23 men&#039;s criterium of the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships 2026
Jack Dohler (CCACHE x Bodywrap) claims the win at the U23 men's criterium of the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships 2026 (Image credit: Chris Auld / AusCycling)

Jack Dohler (CCACHE x Bodywrap) snared the Australian under-23 men's criterium title on Friday, sprinting from a group of five to take victory at Perth's Northbridge circuit.

Bradyn Bloch, currently without a team, came second in the criterium at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships, sandwiched between two (CCACHE x Bodywrap) riders. Despite doing a considerable amount of work, Noah Blannin managed to take the final podium spot in the 50 minute plus two lap event.

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.