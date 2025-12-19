'Our team is a real springboard to the WorldTour' - Four national champions part of 10 new riders for NSN Devo Team as a 'clear evolution of the squad'

Four national champions and a Nations Cup race winner are among the 10 new riders confirmed for the NSN Development Team next season. The Continental programme enters a seventh season in 2026 with a 20-rider roster.

Following the lead of their WorldTour parent organisation NSN Cycling Team, NSN Devo also boasts a "clear evolution" with a refreshed roster and a team rebrand that includes new registration in Switzerland.

British junior cyclocross champion Oscar Amey joins as the youngest rider in the group, just 17 until December 28, while a trio of 18-year-olds include Canadian junior road champion Ben Morin, Australian junior TT champion Max Goold and Nations Cup race winner Filip Smørås of Norway. Polish under-23 road champion Dawid Lewandowski is also among the new arrivals at just 19 years of age.

Six of the 10 retained riders for 2026 rode with NSN’s professional team this past season, and Australian U23 time trial champion Zac Marriage joins the squad after a successful time as an end-of-year stagiaire, which emphasizes the pathway offered to the highest level of the sport.

"Our team is a real springboard to the WorldTour. We’ve successfully progressed riders into key roles at the highest level before, and that pathway remains a central part of what we do," said Tim Elverson, NSN Devo team manager, in a press release.

“We race as a team to win, but we’re equally focused on every part of the process required to get there. While 2025 was another strong year, the 2026 roster reflects a clear evolution of the squad. We have an exciting group of young riders, including new national champions such as Morin, Goold, Lewandowski, and Amey, alongside many other promising talents. I believe we can win a lot of races – never say never.”

Amey is an example of budding young talent that the team relishes. His cyclocross skills prove he has strong technical abilities and "explosive power", demonstrated at UCI Cyclocross Worlds in February, where he finished sixth in the men's junior division. He was also part of Great Britain's team mixed relay gold medal performance. With a Dutch club team last summer, Amey finished second overall in Austria's Junior Tour and had five podiums in British one-day races.

"Joining the NSN Devo Team means a lot to me, as it’s the next step towards becoming a professional, something I’ve been working towards since I was a kid. My main goal for the season is to fight for podiums and victories in UCI races, while learning as much as possible from the experienced staff and teammates around me,” Amey said in a team statement.

Among the familiar faces on the squad, Moritz Kretschy and Matar Peretz return for their third seasons. The 23-year-old Kretschy won two stages at the Alpes Isere Tour on the devo team, and when called up for an appearance with the parent squad in March, he scored second overall at Tour de Taiwan. Peretz, 20, is one of four Israeli riders on the squad and holds U23 national titles in both the road and time trial races.

The team scored 12 victories in 2025, Australian Brady Gilmore the most prolific winner with a GC title at Circuit des Ardennes and two stage victories at Volta a Portugal. On an appearance with the WorldTour squad, he won the overall at the Tour de Taiwan. He earned a promotion to NSN Cycling Team for next season along with Pau Marti and Floris Van Tricht.

Among the programme's alumni who have had success at the ProTeam and WorldTour levels are Canadian Derek Gee-West, who finished fourth overall at the 2025 Giro d'Italia, and British rider Joseph Blackmore, who won the U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2024.

NSN Development Team roster 2026