'Coastal climbs, beer, waffles, and mayhem' offered with new course at 2026 Belgian Waffle Ride California
Early registration discounts available through December 1 for four BWR events and Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel
Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR) mixed-surfaced races return in 2026 with a fourth edition of the elite series, Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel. Organisers Monuments of Gravel opened early registration this week with significant discounts available through December 1, 2025.
Arizona serves as the leadoff event on February 28, with BWR California, BWR Utah and BWR Montana following in the same order as last year, the final pair of events compressed on back-to-back weekends in June.
Touting the warmer weather for winter in the Phoenix area, BWR Arizona attracts deep fields for the start of the season. This will be the fourth year of the 'Hell of the North Desert', pro titles held by Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe for all three previous editions, and the duo not confirmed to return to continue their winning streaks.
Last year, Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) and Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) won the elite series titles, with Parks on the podium at three events, including second at BWR California, while Finsterwald was second at BWR Arizona and then won BWR Montana to claim the men's top spot.
To qualify for bragging rights, custom jerseys and a yet-to-be-determined prize purse as Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel champions, athletes must finish at least three of the four events, with points awarded by placings. BWR California, now in its 15th year, serves as the most decisive round in the Quad-Tripel Crown as it carries the heaviest weight and serves as the tiebreaker in the collection of four events.
The May 3 date for another start from the Del Mar Polo Fields at Surf Sports Park in San Diego County bumps against the dates of The Traka on the global gravel calendar, the Gravel Earth Series (GES) races with 360km and 200km distances from Girona, Spain, taking place on May 1-2. The BWR Utah event, now in its seventh edition, is scheduled the same day as Lost & Found in California, also a round of the GES.
BWR founder and event owner Michael Marckx, promised that all four events will offer fresh courses, with BWR California serving up a new route with "coastal climbs, beer, waffles and mayhem".
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"This year we will remove the pinch places that caught some riders off guard and make sure the flow of the course doesn’t get impeded," was noted on the BWR website for the revised course, which will continue to mix smooth tarmac with "gnarly gravel" and steep climbs. That weekend will also feature the Gran Roadie-Oh the day before for all levels of riders.
Discounts for ride registrations change using a staggered registration calendar. The best deals are available through Dec 1, 2025, 12:00 a.m. PDT with "Buy 3, 4th free" for the Quad-Tripel Crown, priced at $585. The price then goes up to $660 for Quadtripel Crown through February 1, 2026, then to $720. Early discounts on registration fees for Individual events start at $50 for juniors, $195 for waffle and wafer distances.
This year, seven BWR events were offered across three North American countries. The final race for 2026 is this Sunday, November 23, BWR Mexico in Santiago de Querétaro.
Belgian Waffle Ride 2026 calendar for Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel
- February 28 - BWR Arizona, Cave Creek
- May 3 - BWR California, Del Mar
- June 13 - BWR Utah, Cedar City
- June 20 - BWR Montana, Bozeman
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.