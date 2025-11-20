'Coastal climbs, beer, waffles, and mayhem' offered with new course at 2026 Belgian Waffle Ride California

Sofia Gomez Villafañe signals her third win at BWR Arizona and she went on to victory at BWR California in 2025 as well

Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR) mixed-surfaced races return in 2026 with a fourth edition of the elite series, Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel. Organisers Monuments of Gravel opened early registration this week with significant discounts available through December 1, 2025.

Arizona serves as the leadoff event on February 28, with BWR California, BWR Utah and BWR Montana following in the same order as last year, the final pair of events compressed on back-to-back weekends in June.

Touting the warmer weather for winter in the Phoenix area, BWR Arizona attracts deep fields for the start of the season. This will be the fourth year of the 'Hell of the North Desert', pro titles held by Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe for all three previous editions, and the duo not confirmed to return to continue their winning streaks.

Last year, Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) and Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) won the elite series titles, with Parks on the podium at three events, including second at BWR California, while Finsterwald was second at BWR Arizona and then won BWR Montana to claim the men's top spot.

To qualify for bragging rights, custom jerseys and a yet-to-be-determined prize purse as Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel champions, athletes must finish at least three of the four events, with points awarded by placings. BWR California, now in its 15th year, serves as the most decisive round in the Quad-Tripel Crown as it carries the heaviest weight and serves as the tiebreaker in the collection of four events.

The May 3 date for another start from the Del Mar Polo Fields at Surf Sports Park in San Diego County bumps against the dates of The Traka on the global gravel calendar, the Gravel Earth Series (GES) races with 360km and 200km distances from Girona, Spain, taking place on May 1-2. The BWR Utah event, now in its seventh edition, is scheduled the same day as Lost & Found in California, also a round of the GES.

BWR founder and event owner Michael Marckx, promised that all four events will offer fresh courses, with BWR California serving up a new route with "coastal climbs, beer, waffles and mayhem".

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This year we will remove the pinch places that caught some riders off guard and make sure the flow of the course doesn’t get impeded," was noted on the BWR website for the revised course, which will continue to mix smooth tarmac with "gnarly gravel" and steep climbs. That weekend will also feature the Gran Roadie-Oh the day before for all levels of riders.

Discounts for ride registrations change using a staggered registration calendar. The best deals are available through Dec 1, 2025, 12:00 a.m. PDT with "Buy 3, 4th free" for the Quad-Tripel Crown, priced at $585. The price then goes up to $660 for Quadtripel Crown through February 1, 2026, then to $720. Early discounts on registration fees for Individual events start at $50 for juniors, $195 for waffle and wafer distances.

This year, seven BWR events were offered across three North American countries. The final race for 2026 is this Sunday, November 23, BWR Mexico in Santiago de Querétaro.

Belgian Waffle Ride 2026 calendar for Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel