Zwift updates: Eight new workouts, new events, bikes and more

Zwift has detailed a series of new updates and features to further enrich the virtual cycling experience of its users.

As the demand for indoor cycling has escalated during the global health crisis lockdown, Zwift has been able to harvest more accurate data from users. Reacting to this, it has now added a collection of new workouts.

In total there are eight new cycling workouts, all under an hour in duration. These new training cycles were designed and perfected by knowledgeable Zwift consultant, Shayne Gaffney, who is a specialist in delivering notable fitness gains for time-constrained clients. Intensity ratings for the new compact workouts range from beginner to advanced.

Riders who have only 20 minutes to train, can use the Miracle or Vault workout. Those who can find 30 minutes of spare time for training, could choose between Lavender Unicorn, Lactate Shuttle (short), Wave Rider and 2 by 2.

The longer new workouts designed for Zwift, by Gaffney, are Grin and Bear it and Step by Step, which are both 40 minutes in duration.

Beyond the eight new compact workout plans, the are new events and features too. In support of efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the Tour For All event, which is scheduled to run for all of May.

Riders who are keen on some CeramicSpeed gear can possibly win one of the brand’s low-friction OSPW derailleurs, by completing the target distance on OSPW enhanced road, mountain bike and tri/TT bikes.

Zwift has also added a boost mode for its FutureWorks events, allowing riders to select a specific assistance profile before starting. Riders who love strategy will enjoy this new functionality.

The boost modes are Efficient (50w for 90 seconds), Balanced (200w for 17 seconds) and Power Burst (500w for 5 seconds). Be warned that each of these boosts adds weight to your ride for the entire event: 5kg for the Efficient gain, 7.5kg for Balanced and 10kg for a Power Burst.

For riders who are attached to the consistency of an exact bib number, Zwift has now added support for assigning unique numbers.

Digital bike frame fans will also be heartened to know that two new carbon-fibre rides are available with the latest Zwift update. Both the Factor One and Ridley’s Noah Fast Disc, are both now in-store at the Drop Shop.