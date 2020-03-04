John Degenkolb's Ridley Noah Fast Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Degenkolb will ride a customised Ridley Noah Fast Disc for the 2020 season (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 18 140mm Deda Super Zero Aero bars complete with SRM PC8 computer mount (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 18 A closer look at the cockpit. 130mm stem slammed to the headtube junction (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 18 The stem and handlebar combination come compliments of Italian component manufacturer Deda Elementi (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 18 There's plenty room for wider tyres here. Degenkolb chose to use Vittoria Corsa 26-28 tyres for Opening Weekend (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 18 Just in case his custom green bike gets lost among the standard team-issue Ridley bikes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 18 Like Greg Van Avermaet and his GVA insignia, John Degenkolb uses his personalised 'Dege' initials on his bike (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 18 Lizard Skins bar tape finished off in custom Lotto Soudal-branded colours (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 18 Selle Italia SLR affixed to a stock, Ridley Noah d-shaped carbon seat post (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 10 of 18 A closer look at Degenkolb's Selle Italia SLR perch (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 11 of 18 Degenkolb is known for his exquisite sense of style and love for custom - here a subliminal nod to his 2018 Tour de France win on stage 9 in Roubaix (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 12 of 18 Data harvesting comes courtesy of SRM (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 13 of 18 Lotto Soudal are supplied with Tacx bottles and cages (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 14 of 18 The drivetrain comprises a 54/39T chainring combo driven by 175mm carbon cranks (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 15 of 18 C-Bear provides the entire build with ceramic bearings (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 16 of 18 The Campagnolo Bora One wheels are shod with Vittoria Corsa tubular rubber (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 17 of 18 The route profile sticker conveniently conforms to the 130mm stem (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 18 of 18 Campagnolo's range-topping Super Record EPS 12-speed derailleur supplies shifting at the rear (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

There aren't many riders on the WorldTour that boast a palmares as decorated as Classics specialist John Degenkolb. Having won stages at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia as well as etched his name onto the honours board of two of the five Monuments, Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, he is constantly in search of greatness – something he affectionately refers to as 'Chasin' Aces'.

Despite his hunger for success, Degenkolb isn't just concerned with personal milestones but is hoping his experience can help take Lotto Soudal to new heights in the coming season.

A self-confessed arbiter of style, the German is no stranger when it comes to custom bicycles having ridden several special-edition Trek Project One framesets during his tenure at Trek-Segafredo. Unsurprisingly, he opened his Spring Classics account at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at Opening Weekend in Belgium aboard a bespoke Ridley Noah Fast Disc.

Along with fellow team leaders - Philippe Gilbert, Tim Wellens and Caleb Ewan - he has been given free rein to personalise the paintwork of his bike throughout the season in a move that will differentiate each leader from the standard, team-issue Ridley framesets.

Degenkolb's Ridley Noah Fast Disc cuts a striking figure against the backdrop of standard-issue bikes of his teammates. But rather than creating a sense of segregation within the ranks, the unique 'Pure Line Fade' paintwork's metallic green/copper flip serves as a homage to his success on the bike.

The German Classics specialist is well known in the peloton for his love of custom and the culture that accompanies it, and his Noah epitomises his passion. Here subtle touches add to the bike's bespoke nature such as the 'Dege' logo below the seat mast, and the 'Chasin' Aces' and coordinates on the downtube.

The DMS coordinates and date reference his 2018, stage 9 victory at the Tour de France which finished the at the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux in Roubaix.

While integration features heavily in this build - everything from the fork, handlebar and seat post clamp to the thru-axles, cables and spacer profiling have been designed to be as slippery as possible - the dropped seatstay configuration would have no doubt helped with compliance over the cobbled sectors of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Despite his 18th place finish at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne , Degenkolb will be looking to make his mark on Monuments scheduled to take place later this month (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

In terms of components, Degenkolb's Ridley is outfitted in a full Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic groupset, complete with 175mm carbon cranks that drive a 54/39T, 11-29T chainset. Long-time sponsor, C-Bear, provides the ceramic bearings for the headset, derailleur pulleys, bottom bracket and Campagnolo Bora One wheel hubs, offering friction-reduced longevity over the course of the season.

Much of the finishing kit comes complements of Deda Elementi - in this instance, a 130mm stem and Deda Super Zero Aero 440mm handlebar. A Selle Italia saddle, SRM power meter and PC8 computer, Tacx Ciro bottle cages, Lizard Skins bar tape and Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals round off the ancillary items.

John Degenkolb's Ridley Noah Fast Disc full bike specifications