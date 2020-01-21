André Greipel's Factor One – Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Andre Greipel has changed bikes for 2020. This season he's riding a Factor One (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 25 Israel Start-Up Nation has just signed a deal with Bryton for 2020. When we grabbed Greipel's bike, the riders had just received their new computers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 25 Greipel is riding a Selle Italia Flite - Pro Team Edition (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 25 A small piece of electrical tape prevents the valve stem from rattling (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 25 CeramicSpeed provides the bottom brackets for Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 25 Greipel is running a 54T big ring (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 25 The 4iiii Precision Pro power meter has its work cut out keeping track of the German's power (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 25 With a 55/42T at the front, Greipel has a 30T cog in the back to help him survive the climbs (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 25 Israel Start-Up Nation is the only team on SwissStop stoppers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 25 Elite Rocko carbon cages tote the German sprinter's drinks (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 25 Now in his second season away from Campagnolo, Greipel should be used to the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 25 The Shimano Dura-Ace shift/brake levers offer powerful performance in a diminutive size (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 25 Black Inc provides the out-front computer mount, which is yet to be switched to the Bryton adaptor (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 25 The mechanics have utilised the hidden bar end junction box (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 25 The drop on Greipel's bars are relatively shallow (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 25 The split head tube is said to be more aero and provides somewhere to hide the front brake line (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 25 The downtube is split down the middle (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 25 The back end of the One looks burly (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 25 Israel Start-Up Nation uses simple name labels for its riders (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 25 The German sprinter is using the Black Inc. Sixty rolling stock (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 25 It's been a while since we've seen any Maxxis tyres on the world tour (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 25 A small race plate holder is glued to the back of Greipel's seat post (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 25 A Dura-Ace Di2 rear mech guides the sprinters chain up the cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 25 Israel Start-Up nation in one of two CeramicSpeed-sponsored teams using the oversized jockey wheels. (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

In Adelaide, German Sprinter André Greipel is donning the blue and white of Israel Start-Up Nation and with that, a new bike in the shape of a Factor One.

Greipel has come away at the top of the GC twice and has racked up 18 stage wins in Adelaide in years past. 'The Gorilla' has already been at the front mixing it up in the Schwalbe Classic criterium and the first stage of the Tour Down Under, and only time will tell if he can add to that number in 2020.

Until last year, Greipel had been using Campagnolo components as far back as 2011 when the team was Omega Pharma-Lotto. In 2019, he swapped to Shimano with Team Areka-Samsic and continues on the Japanese-made drivetrain for 2020. It's little surprise his bike is dressed in Dura-Ace, with a 55/42T combo at the front and an 11-speed 11-30T cassette at the rear. The German is also running 4iiii's dual-sided power meter which is paired to a Bryton Rider 430 cycling computer.

Factor's One aero bike has a radical design with a split downtube, said to help the frame cut through the wind. Factor calls it the Twin Vane Evo and says its the result of what the brand learned making the Factor SLiCK. At the front, the One Disc fork features a similar design to the Cervelo S5 and features a foil in front of the head tube which not only allows the brake hose to be routed inside but is also claimed to improve aerodynamics.

The German's cockpit consists of the ONE OTIS (One Total Integration System) Evo Bar and stem combo which bolts directly onto the external fork and routes the cables internally from the lever directly into the frame.

Israel Start-Up Nation is the only team on the WorldTour not matching rotors and brake pads to their groupset, running SwissStop Catalyst Rotors and the brand's Disc 34 RS brake pads.

Rolling stock comes from Factor's components Black Inc; with the Black Sixty carbon wheels bolted into the bike, spinning on CeramicSpeed bearings, and shod with 25c Maxxis Tubular tyres.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at André Greipel's Factor One.

André Greipel's Factor One full bike specifications

Frameset: Factor One

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T

Chain: KMC X11-SL Gold

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with 4iii Precision Pro powermeter

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

Wheelset: Black Inc. Black Sixty

Tyres: Maxxis Campione

Handlebars: ONE Otis Evo integrated bar and stem, 380mm

Handlebar tape: Factor

Stem: ONE Otis Evo integrated bar and stem, 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Selle Italia Flite

Seat post: Factor

Bottle cages: Elite Rocko carbon

Computer: Bryton Rider 430

Rider height: 1.84m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 770mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 590mm

Weight: 7.88kg