André Greipel's Factor One – Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: Up close and personal with the Gorilla's bike
In Adelaide, German Sprinter André Greipel is donning the blue and white of Israel Start-Up Nation and with that, a new bike in the shape of a Factor One.
Greipel has come away at the top of the GC twice and has racked up 18 stage wins in Adelaide in years past. 'The Gorilla' has already been at the front mixing it up in the Schwalbe Classic criterium and the first stage of the Tour Down Under, and only time will tell if he can add to that number in 2020.
Until last year, Greipel had been using Campagnolo components as far back as 2011 when the team was Omega Pharma-Lotto. In 2019, he swapped to Shimano with Team Areka-Samsic and continues on the Japanese-made drivetrain for 2020. It's little surprise his bike is dressed in Dura-Ace, with a 55/42T combo at the front and an 11-speed 11-30T cassette at the rear. The German is also running 4iiii's dual-sided power meter which is paired to a Bryton Rider 430 cycling computer.
Factor's One aero bike has a radical design with a split downtube, said to help the frame cut through the wind. Factor calls it the Twin Vane Evo and says its the result of what the brand learned making the Factor SLiCK. At the front, the One Disc fork features a similar design to the Cervelo S5 and features a foil in front of the head tube which not only allows the brake hose to be routed inside but is also claimed to improve aerodynamics.
The German's cockpit consists of the ONE OTIS (One Total Integration System) Evo Bar and stem combo which bolts directly onto the external fork and routes the cables internally from the lever directly into the frame.
Israel Start-Up Nation is the only team on the WorldTour not matching rotors and brake pads to their groupset, running SwissStop Catalyst Rotors and the brand's Disc 34 RS brake pads.
Rolling stock comes from Factor's components Black Inc; with the Black Sixty carbon wheels bolted into the bike, spinning on CeramicSpeed bearings, and shod with 25c Maxxis Tubular tyres.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at André Greipel's Factor One.
André Greipel's Factor One full bike specifications
Frameset: Factor One
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T
Chain: KMC X11-SL Gold
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with 4iii Precision Pro powermeter
Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
Wheelset: Black Inc. Black Sixty
Tyres: Maxxis Campione
Handlebars: ONE Otis Evo integrated bar and stem, 380mm
Handlebar tape: Factor
Stem: ONE Otis Evo integrated bar and stem, 140mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Selle Italia Flite
Seat post: Factor
Bottle cages: Elite Rocko carbon
Computer: Bryton Rider 430
Rider height: 1.84m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 770mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 590mm
Weight: 7.88kg
