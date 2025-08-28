'You're on a knife-edge, mistakes can and do happen' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe regroup to fourth after nasty Sobrero crash in Vuelta a España TTT

'He's our engine room – to lose him at that point in the race obviously lost us a lot of performance' says Head of Engineering Dan Bigham to Cyclingnews

FIGUERES, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Tim Van Dijke of Netherlands and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 5 a 24.1km team time trial stage from Figueres to Figueres / TTT / #UCIWT / on August 27, 2025 in Figueres, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe during their stage 5 team time trial effort (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe recovered from a nasty crash for their 'engine room' Matteo Sobrero to finish fourth in the stage 5 team time trial at the Vuelta a España, keeping Jai Hindley in the top 10 on GC.

Sobrero, Red Bull's top TT rider present in Spain, came down heavily in second position mid-way through the team's effort on the 24.1km course, which threatened to derail the strong time they were on course for.

"We wanted to win, and I don't think we're a million miles away, 12 seconds off. OK, down in fourth, but with Matteo and what he's capable of – he's our engine room and to put it simply, a bloody awesome team time trialler – to lose him at that point in the race obviously lost us performance.

Bigham credited Red Bull's Technical Performance manager, Jonny Wale, and the team's Head of Mental Performance, York-Peter Klöppel, for how the riders responded following Sobrero's unfortunate crash, having shown no signs of panic in the tense moment.

"The second half of it comes down to mental preparation – having the capacity to respond to adversity in those scenarios. Mostly, athletes deal with that very well, and it's something that we really strive on.

"Team time trials in general, I thoroughly love them, but I think Christmas Day – it would have been nice if we got the present we were after," he said with a smile. "It's like a slightly disappointed kid where you ask for one thing, you get a slightly different one from your grandparents – maybe that's the best analogy I can come up with."

The future of team time trials

Bigham is hopeful the discipline continues to have a resurgence, with this year's at the Vuelta being followed up by the first at the Tour for several years in 2026 in Barcelona.

The challenge they present excites the Head of Engineering, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are already working behind the scenes to optimise their performance.

"I hope that we do a whole lot more TTTs. I've heard rumours of some races throwing them in," said Bigham. "Obviously, it's preparation towards the Tour, to bring the key teams and key riders along, which makes sense.

"For us, it's a great preparation, because it's actually, logistically, very hard to put on a team time trial at training camp. Those teams who care about it will do it, but it's not a small undertaking to bring all the riders, staff and equipment together and have the facilities and everything that goes with it. It's quite a challenge, but I think one that we revel in and want to tackle.

"It's something that we're pushing on behind the scenes. We have a really awesome project with Red Bull Advanced Technologies at the moment around TT simulation, and one aspect of that is TTT optimisation. How do you distribute your work among the riders that you have and create the optimal solution?

"It's a complex mathematical problem, but one that is pretty exciting at the same time, and I hope, therefore, if they have a resurgence, we can use that to our advantage."

