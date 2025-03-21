Bredene Koksijde Classic: Edward Theuns holds off Luke Lamperti and Nils Eekhoff for victory

Lidl-Trek rider earns win from sprint in breakaway group of 15 riders as peloton closes in final metres

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 23rd Bredene Koksijde Classic 2025 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde on March 21 2025 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Edward Theuns of Lid-lTrek wins 2025 Breden Koksijde Classic (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) scored a victory from the breakaway at the Bredene Koksijde Classic, winning in the finishing sprint as the move – which went clear 100km from the finish – just about held on to the line.

With the peloton finally closing in on the attackers in the closing metres of the race, Theuns launched a long sprint with Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep) and Nils Eekhoff (Picnic-PostNL) on his wheel.

Latest on Cyclingnews