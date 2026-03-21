'I can't help but be disappointed' - Tom Pidcock knows he was close to beating Tadej Pogačar at Milan-San Remo but missed an opportunity

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Pinarello-Q36.5 rider describes Slovenian as 'one of the greatest of all time' after their Milan-San Remo duel

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: Race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and the second place winner, Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling react after the 117th Milano-Sanremo 2026, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 298km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Race winner Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG (left) shares congratulations with second-place Tom Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling, just after the two sprinted across the line on the Via Roma (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock had to ultimately accept defeat to Tadej Pogačar at Milan-San Remo but was rightly proud of his performance after he was the only one to survive the Slovenian's many attacks, and then almost beat him in the sprint in the Via Roma.

Pidcock caressed victory but was beaten by one of the greatest riders in the history of pro cycling, who had fought back from a crash to finally win Milan-San Remo.

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Pidcock is a naturally-born winner, like Pogačar, and recognised the greatness in his victory at Milan-San Remo. Game recognises game, as they say.

"It's a race that every year you have to take your opportunities and this year was one of those opportunities and I missed it. There's only so many more…

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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