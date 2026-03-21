'I can't help but be disappointed' - Tom Pidcock knows he was close to beating Tadej Pogačar at Milan-San Remo but missed an opportunity

Race winner Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG (left) shares congratulations with second-place Tom Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling, just after the two sprinted across the line on the Via Roma

Tom Pidcock had to ultimately accept defeat to Tadej Pogačar at Milan-San Remo but was rightly proud of his performance after he was the only one to survive the Slovenian's many attacks, and then almost beat him in the sprint in the Via Roma.

Pidcock caressed victory but was beaten by one of the greatest riders in the history of pro cycling, who had fought back from a crash to finally win Milan-San Remo.

"I can't help but be disappointed, it was so close," Pidcock said after the podium ceremony to Cyclingnews and the collection of television cameras and other media in the mixed zone.

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"You can't pass on opportunities in this sport or any sport. They don't come every day. But when I take a wider perspective, I can be super proud. I mean, I'm the only one to stay with Tadej. Tadej is Tadej. We know and we saw it again here."

Pidcock is a naturally-born winner, like Pogačar, and recognised the greatness in his victory at Milan-San Remo. Game recognises game, as they say.

"He's one of the greatest, if not one of the greatest of all time in the sport," Pidcock said with genuine admiration and respect.

"What he did today, to fight like that after crashing, the mentality he has, is incredible. He didn't need to fight like that. He's won so many races. He crashed really heavily and so to still fight like that. Incredible."

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The only consolation for Pidcock was that after riding so well on the roads of Liguria and going so close to victory, he can, perhaps, one day win Milan-San Remo.

"It's not so simple," he warned.

"It's a race that every year you have to take your opportunities and this year was one of those opportunities and I missed it. There's only so many more…

"I can't have any real regrets. On the Cipressa I was OK but on the Poggio it was a bit touch and go. But I knew once I got past the steep part, I could make it to the finish.

"In a sprint you can always do things differently, go a second earlier or a second later. A sprint finish is always tough into a hesdwind too. I lost by a few centmtres but at the end of the day, I'm super proud of how I rode against Tadej."

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