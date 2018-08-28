Wild moves to WNT-Rotor for 2019

Image 1 of 6 Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Kirsten Wild leads Wiggle High5 in the Ladies Tour of Norway TTT (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) earned a third world title on the final day (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 6 Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Kirsten Wild wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Kirsten Wild is interviewed after her win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kirsten Wild will join the WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling team in 2019 on a two-year contract, the team has announced.

The Dutch rider brings huge experience to the British team, with 77 victories on the road since turning professional in 2004, including the opening stage of this year's Tour de Yorkshire, the overall title at the Ladies Tour of Qatar four times – with 10 stage victories there along the way – and the Prudential RideLondon Classique twice, winning in 2016 and again in July this year.

However, while Wild's road experience and results are highly impressive, the 35-year-old has arguably shone even brighter when it comes to the track: Wild is a four-time world champion on the boards, and took three of those titles at this year's track world championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, in early March.

Wild became world champion in the scratch race at the 2015 track Worlds in Paris, and went on to win the rainbow jersey in the omnium, the points race and again in the scratch race this season.

"I'm delighted to join WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling. Their team values, work ethics and targets are aligned with mine, and I look forward to bringing a wealth of experience to the team," Wild said.

"It's very nice to have such a big champion like Kirsten in our team," added Claude Sun, the managing director of Cutting Tools Europe. "2019 will be our third year as a UCI professional women's team, and Kirsten will help us to make the next step as we strive to progress to the top level in our ambitious cycling project."

Wild will leave the Wiggle High5 team at the end of this season, as it ceases to exist next year.

While many of the riders on the team have yet to announce who they'll be riding for in 2019, Elisa Longo Borghini will join the new women's Trek-Segafredo squad for next year, while Lucy Garner heads for Hitec Products-Birk Sport next season.