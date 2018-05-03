Trending

Women's Tour de Yorkshire: Wild wins stage 1

Dutchwoman beats Dideriksen and Alice Barnes in Doncaster, takes overall lead

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins the opening stage

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins the opening stage
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High 5) in the leader's jersey at Tour de Yorkshire

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High 5) in the leader's jersey at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) won the opening stage of the 2018 Women's Tour de Yorkshire, beating Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to the line in a bunch sprint in Doncaster.

The Dutchwoman was the heavy favourite, having triumphed on this very same finish in 2016 when the race was a one-day event, and duly delivered with a powerful seated sprint.

With a time bonus of 10 seconds for her victory, she pulls on the first blue leader's jersey in the history of the race, this being its first running as a two-day affair 

"I'm really happy with a finish like this. When I heard it was the same finish as two years ago I was very excited," Wild said in her post-race flash interview. "It's really cool to win, and after such hard work from the team it makes it even more cool to win."

The opening stage from Beverley to Doncaster was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint, with just one categorised climb on the 132.5km route. The Côte de Baggaby Hill came after 40km and, after getting into an early break, 17-year-old Georgi Pfeiffer (Jadan-Weldtite Vive le Velo) hung on to claim the queen of the mountains jersey. The peloton then reformed before a more serious break went clear but, containing just two riders - Anna Christian (Trek-Drops) and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) - it was never a real threat to the sprinters' teams in the peloton.

Wiggle-High5 kept well hidden on the run-in to Doncaster, and perhaps profited from errors from rivals in the final couple of kilometres. First Sunweb misjudged a roundabout and ceded their position on the front to Wiggle, and less than a kilometre later Canyon-SRAM misread the final bend, taking their nominated sprinter Hannah Barnes out of the equation.

Wild found herself on the front and in the wind earlier than expected but didn't panic, instead taking a calm look over her shoulder before deciding to put the power down. Dideriksen struck out but was unable to match Wild's speed, while Alice Barnes emerged from the former world champion's wheel to take a creditable third place and a consolation prize for Canyon-SRAM.

"I was looking if I could wait a little bit because Canyon made a mistake in the last corner and we were a bit too early on front, and didn't want to pull the other sprinters," explained Wild.

"It might look easy but with a sprint it never is - it's maximum effort."

Wild now leads the general classification by four seconds, with Dideriksen in second place and Alice Barnes third at six seconds.

In fourth place, also at six seconds, is Dani Rowe (Great Britain) who made a canny play for bonus seconds ahead of Friday's hillier final stage. The Welshwoman struck out at the first intermediate sprint at Pocklington to claim three seconds, and then claimed a further second - the breakaway duo had snaffled the first two spots - at the second sprint in Howden.

The race concludes on Friday with a summit finish on the so-called Côte de Cow and Calf and while Rowe has designs on the overall victory, Wild knows she'll be handing over that blue jersey.

"I think we don't defend my jersey but we try to get the jersey for someone else," she said of her team's tactics. "We have really strong riders who are made for the course tomorrow, and I'm not. I hope to give something back to the girls."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53:28:30
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
6Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
9Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
10Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
12Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
13Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
14Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
15Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
17Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
18Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG
19Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
20Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
21Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
22Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
24Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
25Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
26Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
27Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
30Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
33Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
34Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
36Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
37Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
39Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
41Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother
42Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
43Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
44Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
48Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
49Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
50Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
51Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
52Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
53Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
54Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
55Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
57Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
58Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
59Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
60Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
61Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother
62Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
63Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
64Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
65Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
66Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
67Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
68Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
69Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
70Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
71Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
72Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
73Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
74Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
75Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
76Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
77Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
78Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
79Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
80Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
81Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother
82Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
83Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
84Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
85Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
86Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
87Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
88Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
89Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
90Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
91Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
92Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
93Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
94Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
95Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
96Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
97Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
98Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:00:12
99Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:00:16
100Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
102Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:22
103Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:05
104Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:16:17
105Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
106Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
107Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
108Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
DNFSarah Walker (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
DNFJennifer Batey (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
DNFAnna Weaver (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
DNFChloe Baggs (GBr) Torelli-Brother
DNFMelissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoscelin Lowden (GBr) Storey Racing
DNSTatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53:28:20
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:06
4Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
5Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:07
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
7Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
8Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:09
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:10
10Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
11Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
14Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
15Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
16Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
18Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
19Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
20Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
22Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
23Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG
24Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
25Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
26Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
27Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
29Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
30Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
31Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
32Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
33Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
34Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
35Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
36Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
37Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
38Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
40Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
41Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
42Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother
43Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
44Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
45Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
49Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
50Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
51Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
52Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
53Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
54Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
55Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
56Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
58Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
59Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
60Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
61Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
62Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother
63Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
64Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
65Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
66Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
67Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
68Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
69Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
70Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
71Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
72Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
73Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
74Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
75Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
76Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
77Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
78Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
79Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
80Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
81Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
82Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother
83Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
84Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
85Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
86Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
87Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
88Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
89Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
90Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
91Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
92Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
93Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
94Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
95Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
96Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
97Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
98Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:00:22
99Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:00:26
100Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
102Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:32
103Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:15
104Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:16:27
105Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
106Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
107Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
108Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High515pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
5Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain6
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
7Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
8Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix5
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women4
10Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops3
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops3
12Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
13Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing2
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
15Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo4pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain2
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1

