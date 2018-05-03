Image 1 of 3 Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 3 Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) wins the opening stage (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 3 Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High 5) in the leader's jersey at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) won the opening stage of the 2018 Women's Tour de Yorkshire, beating Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to the line in a bunch sprint in Doncaster.

The Dutchwoman was the heavy favourite, having triumphed on this very same finish in 2016 when the race was a one-day event, and duly delivered with a powerful seated sprint.

With a time bonus of 10 seconds for her victory, she pulls on the first blue leader's jersey in the history of the race, this being its first running as a two-day affair

"I'm really happy with a finish like this. When I heard it was the same finish as two years ago I was very excited," Wild said in her post-race flash interview. "It's really cool to win, and after such hard work from the team it makes it even more cool to win."

The opening stage from Beverley to Doncaster was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint, with just one categorised climb on the 132.5km route. The Côte de Baggaby Hill came after 40km and, after getting into an early break, 17-year-old Georgi Pfeiffer (Jadan-Weldtite Vive le Velo) hung on to claim the queen of the mountains jersey. The peloton then reformed before a more serious break went clear but, containing just two riders - Anna Christian (Trek-Drops) and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) - it was never a real threat to the sprinters' teams in the peloton.

Wiggle-High5 kept well hidden on the run-in to Doncaster, and perhaps profited from errors from rivals in the final couple of kilometres. First Sunweb misjudged a roundabout and ceded their position on the front to Wiggle, and less than a kilometre later Canyon-SRAM misread the final bend, taking their nominated sprinter Hannah Barnes out of the equation.

Wild found herself on the front and in the wind earlier than expected but didn't panic, instead taking a calm look over her shoulder before deciding to put the power down. Dideriksen struck out but was unable to match Wild's speed, while Alice Barnes emerged from the former world champion's wheel to take a creditable third place and a consolation prize for Canyon-SRAM.

"I was looking if I could wait a little bit because Canyon made a mistake in the last corner and we were a bit too early on front, and didn't want to pull the other sprinters," explained Wild.

"It might look easy but with a sprint it never is - it's maximum effort."

Wild now leads the general classification by four seconds, with Dideriksen in second place and Alice Barnes third at six seconds.

In fourth place, also at six seconds, is Dani Rowe (Great Britain) who made a canny play for bonus seconds ahead of Friday's hillier final stage. The Welshwoman struck out at the first intermediate sprint at Pocklington to claim three seconds, and then claimed a further second - the breakaway duo had snaffled the first two spots - at the second sprint in Howden.

The race concludes on Friday with a summit finish on the so-called Côte de Cow and Calf and while Rowe has designs on the overall victory, Wild knows she'll be handing over that blue jersey.

"I think we don't defend my jersey but we try to get the jersey for someone else," she said of her team's tactics. "We have really strong riders who are made for the course tomorrow, and I'm not. I hope to give something back to the girls."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3:28:30 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 7 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 8 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 9 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 10 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 11 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 12 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13 Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 14 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 15 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 16 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 17 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 18 Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG 19 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 20 Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 21 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 22 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 24 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 25 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 26 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 27 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 28 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 29 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 30 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 31 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 32 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 33 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 34 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 35 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 36 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 37 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 39 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 40 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 41 Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother 42 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 43 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 44 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 47 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 48 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 49 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 50 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 51 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 52 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 53 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 54 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 55 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 56 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 57 Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing 58 Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 59 Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 60 Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 61 Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother 62 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 63 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 64 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 65 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 66 Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 67 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 68 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 69 Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 70 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 71 Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 72 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 73 Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 74 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 75 Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 76 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 77 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 78 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 79 Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix 80 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 81 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother 82 Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 83 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 84 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 85 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 86 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 87 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 88 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 89 Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother 90 Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 91 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 92 Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 93 Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 94 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 95 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 96 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 97 Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 98 Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:00:12 99 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:00:16 100 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 101 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 102 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:22 103 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:05 104 Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:16:17 105 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 106 Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 107 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 108 Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG DNF Sarah Walker (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG DNF Jennifer Batey (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG DNF Anna Weaver (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon DNF Chloe Baggs (GBr) Torelli-Brother DNF Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Storey Racing DNS Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3:28:20 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:04 3 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:06 4 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 5 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:07 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:08 7 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 8 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:09 9 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:10 10 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 14 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 15 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 16 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 17 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 18 Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 19 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 20 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 22 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 23 Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG 24 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 25 Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 26 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 29 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 30 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 31 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 32 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 33 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 34 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 35 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 36 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 37 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 38 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 39 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 40 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 41 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 42 Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother 43 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain 44 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 45 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 49 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 50 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 51 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 52 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 53 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 54 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 55 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 56 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 58 Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing 59 Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 60 Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 61 Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 62 Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother 63 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 64 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 65 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 66 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 67 Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 68 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 69 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 70 Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 71 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 72 Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 73 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 74 Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 75 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 76 Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 77 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 78 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 79 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 80 Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix 81 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 82 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother 83 Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 84 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 85 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 86 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 87 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 88 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 89 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 90 Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother 91 Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 92 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 93 Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 94 Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 95 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 96 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 97 Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 98 Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:00:22 99 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:00:26 100 Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 101 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 102 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:32 103 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:15 104 Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:16:27 105 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 106 Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 107 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 108 Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 15 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 3 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 4 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 5 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 6 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 7 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 8 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 5 9 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 10 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 3 11 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 3 12 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 13 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 2 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 15 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 1