Women's Tour de Yorkshire: Wild wins stage 1
Dutchwoman beats Dideriksen and Alice Barnes in Doncaster, takes overall lead
Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) won the opening stage of the 2018 Women's Tour de Yorkshire, beating Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to the line in a bunch sprint in Doncaster.
The Dutchwoman was the heavy favourite, having triumphed on this very same finish in 2016 when the race was a one-day event, and duly delivered with a powerful seated sprint.
With a time bonus of 10 seconds for her victory, she pulls on the first blue leader's jersey in the history of the race, this being its first running as a two-day affair
"I'm really happy with a finish like this. When I heard it was the same finish as two years ago I was very excited," Wild said in her post-race flash interview. "It's really cool to win, and after such hard work from the team it makes it even more cool to win."
The opening stage from Beverley to Doncaster was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint, with just one categorised climb on the 132.5km route. The Côte de Baggaby Hill came after 40km and, after getting into an early break, 17-year-old Georgi Pfeiffer (Jadan-Weldtite Vive le Velo) hung on to claim the queen of the mountains jersey. The peloton then reformed before a more serious break went clear but, containing just two riders - Anna Christian (Trek-Drops) and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) - it was never a real threat to the sprinters' teams in the peloton.
Wiggle-High5 kept well hidden on the run-in to Doncaster, and perhaps profited from errors from rivals in the final couple of kilometres. First Sunweb misjudged a roundabout and ceded their position on the front to Wiggle, and less than a kilometre later Canyon-SRAM misread the final bend, taking their nominated sprinter Hannah Barnes out of the equation.
Wild found herself on the front and in the wind earlier than expected but didn't panic, instead taking a calm look over her shoulder before deciding to put the power down. Dideriksen struck out but was unable to match Wild's speed, while Alice Barnes emerged from the former world champion's wheel to take a creditable third place and a consolation prize for Canyon-SRAM.
"I was looking if I could wait a little bit because Canyon made a mistake in the last corner and we were a bit too early on front, and didn't want to pull the other sprinters," explained Wild.
"It might look easy but with a sprint it never is - it's maximum effort."
Wild now leads the general classification by four seconds, with Dideriksen in second place and Alice Barnes third at six seconds.
In fourth place, also at six seconds, is Dani Rowe (Great Britain) who made a canny play for bonus seconds ahead of Friday's hillier final stage. The Welshwoman struck out at the first intermediate sprint at Pocklington to claim three seconds, and then claimed a further second - the breakaway duo had snaffled the first two spots - at the second sprint in Howden.
The race concludes on Friday with a summit finish on the so-called Côte de Cow and Calf and while Rowe has designs on the overall victory, Wild knows she'll be handing over that blue jersey.
"I think we don't defend my jersey but we try to get the jersey for someone else," she said of her team's tactics. "We have really strong riders who are made for the course tomorrow, and I'm not. I hope to give something back to the girls."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3:28:30
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|9
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|10
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|11
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|12
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|14
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|15
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|17
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|18
|Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG
|19
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|20
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|21
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|24
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|25
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|26
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|30
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|34
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|35
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|37
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|39
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|41
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother
|42
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|44
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|48
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|49
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|51
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|52
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|53
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|54
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|55
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|57
|Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
|58
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|59
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|60
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|61
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|62
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|63
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|64
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|65
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|66
|Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|67
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|68
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|69
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|71
|Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|72
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|74
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|75
|Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|76
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|77
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|78
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|79
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
|80
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|81
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|82
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|83
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|84
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|85
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|86
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|87
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|88
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|89
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|90
|Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|91
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|92
|Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|93
|Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|94
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|95
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|96
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|97
|Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|98
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:00:12
|99
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:00:16
|100
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|102
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:22
|103
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:05
|104
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:16:17
|105
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|106
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|107
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|DNF
|Sarah Walker (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|DNF
|Jennifer Batey (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|DNF
|Anna Weaver (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|DNF
|Chloe Baggs (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|DNF
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNS
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3:28:20
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:07
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|7
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|8
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:09
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:10
|10
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|14
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|15
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|16
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|19
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|20
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|22
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|23
|Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG
|24
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|25
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|26
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|29
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|30
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|31
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|34
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|36
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|37
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|38
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|39
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|42
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother
|43
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|45
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|49
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|50
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|52
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|53
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|54
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|56
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|58
|Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
|59
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|60
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|61
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|62
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|63
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|64
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|65
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|66
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|67
|Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|68
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|69
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|70
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|72
|Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|73
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|75
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|76
|Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|77
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|78
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|79
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|80
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
|81
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|82
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|83
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|84
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|85
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|86
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|87
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|88
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|89
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|90
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|91
|Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|92
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|93
|Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|94
|Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|95
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|96
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|97
|Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|98
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:00:22
|99
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:00:26
|100
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|102
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:32
|103
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:15
|104
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:16:27
|105
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|106
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|107
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|15
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|5
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|7
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|8
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|5
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|10
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|3
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|3
|12
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|13
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|2
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|15
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|4
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
