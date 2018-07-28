Trending

Wild wins Prudential RideLondon Classique

Vos second, Balsamo third in crash-marred bunch sprint

Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) has won the Prudential RideLondon Classique, triumphing on The Mall a second time after her 2016 win. In a headwind sprint, the Dutchwoman beat European champion Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) to the line, with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar PBM) finishing in third place.

Raced on a fast and technical city-centre circuit around St. James' Park, Trafalgar Square, and Horse Guards Parade, the peloton did twelve laps of the 5.4-kilometre course for a race length of 65 kilometres. Although the shortest and flattest of all UCI Women's WorldTour races, the RideLondon Classique offers the biggest prize fund with a total of € 100,000 on the line, the race winner alone pocketing €25,000.

There were three intermediate sprints as well, with nine, six, and three laps to go, with cash prizes for the top five in each sprint and the overall top five of the sprint competition. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won the first sprint ahead of Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5), Rowe then beat Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) in the second sprint. Pieters prevailed against Rowe in the third sprint, but WaowDeals' British rider had amassed enough points to win the sprint competition and collect a total of €5000 for her sprint placings and overall win - this alone was more than the prize money awarded to the winner in many other UCI Women's WorldTour races.

There were a couple of attacks from the peloton on the fast, criterium-like course, but the sprinters' teams never lost control of the race. On the final three laps, Mitchelton-Scott were always seen at or near the front of the peloton for their sprinter Jolien D'hoore. The other lead-out trains got organised on the last ten kilometres that were raced at high speed. At the two-kilometre mark, Mitchelton-Scott were lined up on the right side of the road, with Alé Cipollini leading out Chloe Hosking in the middle and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) piloting her sprinter Kirsten Wild to the front on the left.

Team Sunweb came to the front in strength with one kilometre to go, putting last year's winner Coryn Rivera into the driver's seat as she still had three team mates to lead her out. Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) expertly placed her team mate Alice Barnes in the Sunweb train, causing Rivera to drop back a few positions. This meant that the US champion had to sprint back onto the back of her train as the field passed through Admiralty Arch and emerged onto The Mall.

A touch of wheels caused a crash around twentieth position that brought down a number of riders. At the front, Bastianelli peeled off after a last turn, and this was the signal for Marianne Vos to start her effort. From 14th position, the European champion sprinted into first position on the left side of the road, but Kirsten Wild immediately jumped when she saw Vos come past. On the right side, Rivera still had two team mates, but they could not match the best sprinters' speed and swung off, leaving Rivera to fight for herself. The US champion did not get up to speed and eventually finished in sixth place.

Vos faded on the last metres after her long sprint, and Wild came past her in the middle of the road to win about half a bikelength ahead of Vos. Elisa Balsamo had gone into Wild's wheel when the Dutchwoman started her sprint and finished third, behind her Chloe Hosking and Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) finished fourth and fifth.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour overall standings; the next round of the race series will be the Vårgårda WestSweden TTT on 11 August followed by the Vårgårda WestSweden RR on August 13.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High51:29:51
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
3Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
5Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
7Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon // Sram Racing
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
14Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
16Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
19Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:05
20Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
23Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:09
25Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
27Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
28Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:14
29Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
31Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
32Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
33Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
34Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek - Drops
35Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
36Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
37Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
38Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
39Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:24
40Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
41Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
43Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:29
44Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
45Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
46Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
48Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
49Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:38
50Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
51Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
52Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
53Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
55Monica Dew (GBr) Storey Racing
56Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
57Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
58Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
59Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
60Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
61Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek - Drops
62Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:46
64Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
65Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
66Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
67Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon // Sram Racing
68Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
69Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
70Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
71Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek - Drops
72Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
73Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
74Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
75Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:00
77Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana0:01:06
78Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing
79Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:11
80Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:31
81Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
82Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
83Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
84Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:39
85Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:41
86Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
87Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
88Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek - Drops0:02:17
89Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:30
90Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:50
91Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:16
92Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon // Sram Racing0:03:43
93Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:26
94Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:11:26
95Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
96Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
97Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
98Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:09:26
99Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:11:26
100Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
101Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:13:44
102Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
103Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Btc City Ljubljana
104Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
105Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
106Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNSSara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling

