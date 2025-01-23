Caleb Ewan joins Ineos Grenadiers for 2025 on one-year deal

After weeks of speculation, Australian Caleb Ewan has signed a late single-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers for 2025.

Ewan was set to be part of home WorldTour team Jayco-AIUIa this season for a second year, but his name did not appear on the squad's line-up for 2025, sparking rumours that he could be moving on, for reasons that remain unclear.

After Italian fast man Elia Viviani and Ineos Grenadiers parted ways in 2025, the British team were lacking firepower for the sprints, with Ewan now set to strengthen their options in that area.

Ewan, 30, has taken 11 Grand Tour wins in his career, five at the Tour de France, five at the Giro d'Italia and one at the Vuelta a España.

Also among his 60-plus career wins are stages at the UAE Tour, Tour of Britain and Tour Down Under. In 2024 he added stage wins in the Tour of Oman and Vuelta a Burgos as well as a stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y León.

Ewan is the sixth new signing for Ineos Grenadiers in 2025, with new names for the British squad including fellow Australian and Jayco rider Lucas Hamilton, up-and-coming French allrounder and former U23 World Champion Axel Laurance and veteran Luxemboug racer Bob Jungels.

"This is a really exciting new challenge for me and a fantastic opportunity to get back to my best with the incredible support of Ineos Grenadiers," Ewan said.

"In 2025, my goal is to return to winning big races. It’s been a few years since I’ve won some of those major events but I firmly believe I have it in me. I’m still only 30, and with the right guidance and the expertise that Ineos brings, I believe I can rediscover my best form here.

"We haven’t finalised my race programme yet, but I’m looking forward to having those discussions with the team. It will be exciting to combine their ideas with my ambitions and together create an exciting race calendar."