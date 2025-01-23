Caleb Ewan joins Ineos Grenadiers for 2025 on one-year deal

Australian sprinter moves to British team after uneven single season with Jayco-AIUIa

Caleb Ewan
After weeks of speculation, Australian Caleb Ewan has signed a late single-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers for 2025.

Ewan was set to be part of home WorldTour team Jayco-AIUIa this season for a second year, but his name did not appear on the squad's line-up for 2025, sparking rumours that he could be moving on, for reasons that remain unclear.

