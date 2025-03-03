What's coming on Cyclingnews this March

With Opening Weekend now in the bag, the Spring Classics are officially underway, and a bumper period of road racing awaits us over the next month and beyond.

The pre-season training camps are done and dusted, and the early season stage races in the UAE, Spain, and Portugal have been ticked off. Now, the cobblestones are here to spice things up.

This March at Cyclingnews, we'll be on the ground at all the major races across the continent, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action or any storyline that might develop along the way.

Alasdair Fotheringham and Tom Wieckowski were flying the CN flag at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, assessing the form of the key one-day contenders and getting up close and personal with their bikes in search of any new tech trends.

From Matteo Jorgenson admitting that Visma-Lease a Bike "just haven't clicked yet" as they came up short on Opening Weekend to Lidl-Trek using gravel groupsets for Omloop and plenty of teams showing off new components for the weekend that we covered in our in-depth tech gallery , they were right in the thick of the action.

Looking ahead, Cyclingnews' Head of News Stephen Farrand will be on the ground in Italy for Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, following Pogačar's exploits at the one-day races, assessing how Tom Pidcock fares at his first WorldTour stage race with Q36.5, and experiencing a first-ever women's Milan-San Remo.

Meanwhile, Matilda Price joins the team this month as Assistant Features Editor. She brings years of experience reporting on professional cycling, having written across the cycling media landscape, for titles including Cyclingnews, and most recently held the role of Racing News Editor at GCN.

A graduate of modern languages, she has also completed an MA in Sports Journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Alongside her in-depth knowledge of women's cycling, Matilda enjoys following cyclo-cross and downhill mountain biking.

She joins us at an exciting point of the season and will be among our team covering E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem in person this month, gauging how the key protagonists are preparing for the first Cobbled Monument of the season.

The Cyclingnews tech team will also be in Flanders, casting an eagle eye over the equipment choices used by the teams and any unreleased components lurking in the pits.

Away from our on-the-ground race coverage, we'll also bring you previews, live reports, in-depth reports, and race analysis from all the key Classics, as well as both Tirreno and Paris-Nice this month.

What's more, we'll have a whole host of premium features coming out this month.

From exclusive deep dives into the financial landscape of pro cycling and a lift-the-lid insider feature on where the bikes of top brands are made to opinion pieces from WorldTour pros and a further look into the sport's approach to performance with Matteo Jorgenson.

On top of that, the tech team will spend another day in the wind tunnel and on the rolling resistance rig this month, attempting to find the ideal road tyre setup that balances aerodynamics with rolling resistance to provide the fastest overall approach. They'll also spend some time digging into smaller changes you could make to your setup to improve your riding performance.

We'll also hear from Lotte Kopecky about the inaugural women's Milan-San Remo and what it means for women's cycling, as well as an insight into the key factors that have spurred on performance when it comes to pro cycling with two current sports directors.

