What's coming on Cyclingnews this March

The Classics season is underway, with exclusive interviews, in-depth tyre testing and Monument coverage on the horizon, as we're also pleased to announce a new addition to the team

The men&#039;s peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad kicked off the Spring Classics season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Opening Weekend now in the bag, the Spring Classics are officially underway, and a bumper period of road racing awaits us over the next month and beyond. 

The pre-season training camps are done and dusted, and the early season stage races in the UAE, Spain, and Portugal have been ticked off. Now, the cobblestones are here to spice things up. 

