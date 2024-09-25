Women's Milan-San Remo is set to become reality in 2025 with confirmation expected this week

By
Contributions from
published

Potential date clash with Trofeo Alfredo Binda reportedly resolved

Milan-San Remo 2024 - the race wends its way along the Ligurian coastline
Milan-San Remo 2024 - the race wends its way along the Ligurian coastline (Image credit: Getty Images)

The keenly anticipated return of the women's Milan-San Remo is set to become reality in 2025, after one of the main obstacles, a potential clash of dates with the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, has reportedly been eliminated.

As revealed by the Tuttobiciweb podcast in an interview with Paolo Bellino, CEO of organisers RCS, the women's Milan-San Remo will be held next year - on March 22, the same day as the men's race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

With contributions from