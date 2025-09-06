'We will have to race aggressive' – Uno-X Mobility chasing points toward WorldTour promotion in Maryland Cycling Classic

Norwegian team's hopes might hinge on Intermarché-Lotto merger going through

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) is racing in the Maryland Cycling Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Maryland Cycling Classic, a UCI ProSeries one-day race, has higher stakes for the Uno-X Mobility team than perhaps any other squad on the start list.

The 300 points on the line for the winner would go a long way toward closing the gap to the top 18 in the UCI Team Rankings needed for the team to earn promotion to the WorldTour for the next three seasons.

Right now, Uno-X Mobility lie in 19th in the three-year rankings, 1,185 points behind Intermarché-Wanty, who are not participating in Maryland. Cofidis are only 26 points behind in 20th.

Further complicating the team's future is a proposed merger between Intermarché-Wanty and Lotto. The latter team are sitting firmly in the top 18 and in line for promotion to the WorldTour. A merger could pave the way for Uno-X Mobility to also be promoted, but there is still plenty of uncertainty for the Norwegian team.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen with the Intermarché license, if that's getting bought by somebody else, or what's going to happen to it, or maybe we'll pass them as well," Rasch said. "We are also not too far behind them. So obviously, it's a tough fight for us now, for the points."

The team had hoped to get more out of the Bretagne Classic in Plouay, but after winning the Muur Classic Geraardsbergen, Jonas Abrahamsen could only manage 38th place behind winner Arnaud De Lie (Lotto). Worse, Biniam Girmay gave Intermarché 180 points with fifth place, and Cofidis' Alex Aranburu earned eight more points than Abrahamsen.

"Sometimes it doesn't always go the way you want," Rasch said, adding that the Maryland Cycling Classic and the two WorldTour races coming up, the GP de Québec and Montréal, will be very important. "Then the one-day races in Italy at the same time are also a lot of points. So every race now is important."

