'We know it’s going to be a big challenge' – Uno-X Mobility sets ambitious path for 2026 after elevation to WorldTour

Uno-X Mobility is waving goodbye to its time as a ProTeam and embracing its new status as a WorldTour team

Change is afoot at the men's Uno-X Mobility, as it looks ahead to a step up to the WorldTour next season when it will have three Grand Tours on the agenda rather than one.

As a result the Scandinavian set-up, which started as a development team in 2016, stepped up to ProTeam level in 2020 and then took on its first Tour de France in 2023, is bolstering its ranks for the next step.

"We know it’s going to be a big challenge with even more WorldTour races," said the head of sports at the men's team Gabriel Rasch. "But with the strong group of coaches and performance staff we have around our riders, we believe we can support them to achieve their dreams and goals — together."

Michael Blaudzun and Asbjørn Kragh Andersen are set to join the team as sports directors, each bringing different strengths to the table. Just 33, Kragh Andersen retired from the WorldTour at the end of the 2022 season, and is a rider the Uno-X Mobility expects to provide a closer connection with the current generation, particularly given he has raced with many of them.

Blaudzun, on the other hand, finished his racing career at CSC in 2008, with the winner of the Tour of Sweden, Herald Sun Tour and five Danish Championship titles across the elite men's time trial and road race shifting into team management. He was sports director at the Danish team Riwal until the end of 2020 and is now returning with Uno-X Mobility.

"We wanted Michael to give us the extra depth in the Grand Tours, but also the week-long stage races we haven’t done before," said Rasch. "He has the experience as a rider and also from all aspects of running his own team in the past."

The team has delivered some big milestones in 2025, from its first Tour de France victory with Jonas Abrahamsen and Tobias Halland Johannessen also came sixth overall, while its other WorldTour wins also included Søren Wærenskjold's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory.

The opportunities will broaden next year, along with the load of top tier races, and the team said its goals included aiming for a top 10 in the Giro d'Italia with Johannes Kulset as part of his long-term growth, getting closer to the Tour de France podium with Halland Johannessen and, more broadly, winning stages across the three Grand Tours.

"It’s a big step for us to do three Grand Tours, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t ambitious," said Rasch. "It’s always important for us to race as a unit with a common goal each day."

There will also be a number of new riders joining the squad in 2026, including the return of Torstein Træen from Bahrain Victorious and Anthon Charmig from XDS Astana. Sven Erik Bystrøm is coming over from Groupama-FDJ while Alexander Kamp joins from the merged Intermarché–Wanty, 20-year-old Storm Ingebrigtsen jumps from Coop Repsol, and the 21-year-old Tobias Svarre comes from Team Colo Quick.

"We’ve made some very interesting signings for next year,” said Rasch. "And we can’t wait to get their full potential out. It’s important to us to keep developing our core, and we believe we’re taking the right steps to help our riders follow their dreams."