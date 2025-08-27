'I love to get pain in my legs' - Jonas Abrahamsen conquers Muur Classic Geraardsbergen

Mark Donovan solos in for second, Jenno Berckmoes third

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) scored an important victory in the Muur Classic Geraardsbergen, attacking from the breakaway and soloing to the line in the UCI 1.1-ranked event.

"The first lap I was not feeling so good, but we started the Muur - I just love racing in Geraardsbergen up the Muur full gas all the time. I think I was first past it every time. It was an amazing win," Abrahamsen said.

Mark Donovan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) chased solo to the finish for second place, while Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto) out-sprinted Lukaš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) for the final podium spot.

The early breakaway with Rick Ottema (Diftar Continental), Léandre Huck (Veloce Club Rouen 76) and Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex) grew over the first half of the race to five with the addition of Jasper Haest (VolkerWessels Cycling Team) and later Pim Ronhaar (Lidl-Trek).

The move just about came back on the second ascent, as Abrahamsen and Tiller attacked along with Robbe Ghys (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Floris Van Tricht (Israel-Premier Tech Academy), Tomáš Kopecký (Unibet Tietema Rockets), Mark Donovan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), and Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Results

