'I’ve been nursing a few different injuries after getting smoked by a car door' - Unbound Gravel and Leadville champion Keegan Swenson 'gutted to miss Cape Epic' due to fractured pelvis

XCM World Champion to seek additional medical tests at home in Arizona

Keegan Swenson and Matt Beers during Stage 4 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Keegan Swenson and Matt Beers during Stage 4 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Cape Epic / Dom Barnardt)

Five-time Leadville Trail 100 MTB champion Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road) has been diagnosed with a fractured pelvis and confirmed he has pulled out of next month's Cape Epic stage race.

The 32-year-old US gravel rider sustained "a few different injuries" when he collided with the door of an automobile in Spain two weeks ago ahead of his gravel season opener at Santa Vall, where he finished 53rd overall.

"Gutted to miss the opportunity to race Cape Epic in the rainbow jersey with Matt but [shit] happens. For now I am headed back to Tucson for some more scans and to figure out what’s next. Watch out for those doors, they are quite sturdy."

"I’ve been nursing a few different injuries after getting smoked by a car door earlier this week so frankly I’m stoked I was able to toe the line and give it a crack. Hopefully today’s stage helped blow some inflammation out of the system and get the body back online. Tomorrow we try again."

He finished more than 19 minutes off the overall time posted by his teammates who finished on the podium, Mads Würtz Schmidt the GC winner and Matt Beers in third. Sofia Gomez Villafane made it a team sweep by winning the women's division.

Jackie Tyson
