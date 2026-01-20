'We have to make sure we get the job done' – Jayco AlUla works through National Championships travails to focus on tackling Tour Down Under

News
By published

"Hopefully we can have almost the three of us playing around fighting for stages or fighting, obviously, for the overall as well" says team leader Ben O'Connor ahead of Australian WorldTour opener

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia, Luke Durbridge of Australia, Rudy Porter of Australia, Hamish McKenzie of Australia, Kelland O&#039;Brien of Australia, Luke Plapp of Australia, Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Ruby Roseman-Gannon of Australia, Ella Wyllie of New Zealand, Georgia Baker of Australia, Mackenzie Coupland of Australia, Amber Pate of Australia, Josie Talbot of Australia and Team Liv AlUla Jayco during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Jayco-AlUla men's team for the Santos Tour Down Under line up alongside the Liv AlUla Jayco women's squad at the team presentations for the 2026 event (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the last two editions of the men's Santos Tour Down Under, Jayco-AlUla has rocked up to the start line with the jersey of the Australian road race champion proudly on display and radiating team camaraderie, stoked by a successful season opening campaign. This year brings a different scenario.

The green and gold jersey of the national champion is on another riders back, Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan), even though the nation's only WorldTour squad entered into the January 11 title chase with an overwhelming number of key favourites – defending champion Luke Durbridge, three-time winner Luke Plapp and Ben O'Connor. However, Durbridge's solo effort was caught 800m from the finish, Plapp was beaten by Eddy in the final two-way charge to the line and the in-race dynamics among the Australian squad caused consternation and debate.

"That's kind of the key change to this year's race, that you can create a bigger gap, rather than relying just on bonus seconds but, if you look at the quality of of the men around you, all of us can climb very well over 15 minutes," he said while sitting in the media conference on Tuesday with a line up including defending champion Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and last year's runner up Javier Romo (Movistar). "So, yeah, it's a big change, but at the same time, not so big of a change. You have still got to fight every day."

TOPICS
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.