'We try to move on' – Soudal-QuickStep react to Remco Evenepoel departure and aim for one more Tour de France win

Teammates disappointed but not despondent with a week left of racing

Just as a thick mist engulfed the Luchon-Superbagnères climb at the Tour de France on Saturday, it was a gloomy day for Soudal-QuickStep, who lost Remco Evenepoel and with him the central direction of their race.

The Belgian climbed off early on stage 14 after immediately struggling on the Col du Tourmalet, after already suffering through the first two days in the Pyrenees.

