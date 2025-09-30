'We find it extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport' - Israel-Premier Tech respond to Giro dell’Emilia exclusion
Team in action in Croatia this week as Pro-Palestine protests grow
The Israel-Premier Tech team have wished the organisers of Saturday’s Giro dell’Emilia "a successful race" but said it is "extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport," after their invitation to the Italian race was withdrawn.
Race organiser Adriano Amici bowed to local political pressure and concerns about race safety.
"Unfortunately, Israel-Premier Tech will not be at the start of our race. We had to make this decision for reasons of public safety," race organiser Adriano Amici told the AFP news agency on Saturday.
"The atmosphere is very tense; there was too much danger for the Israel-Premier Tech riders and the other riders.
"It's a decision I regret from a sporting perspective, but from a public safety perspective, I had no other choice."
The Bologna city council had called for the exclusion of the Israel-registered team and there were concerns of mass protest by the large student community in Bologna.
While teams have automatic invitations to WorldTour races, the Giro dell’Emilia is a ProSeries race and so is allowed to choose the teams it invites.
Israel-Premier Tech has been invited to other races in Italy the final weeks of the season and will race the CRO Race in Croatia this week.
"Israel – Premier Tech has been informed that our invitation to the Giro dell’Emilia has been withdrawn," the team said in a statement sent to Cyclingnews.
"The organisers have cited security concerns linked to planned protests that threatened to disrupt the race. We find it extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport. We wish the organisers a successful race."
The exclusion of Israel-Premier Tech from the Giro dell'Emilia comes after multiple protests stopped and disrupted stages of the Vuelta a España.
In October 2023, a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, sparked Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza. So far, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 64,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks, with much of Gaza being destroyed.
Last week, the UCI said it will continue to welcome Israeli athletes to races despite growing calls for sporting boycotts.
