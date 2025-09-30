'We find it extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport' - Israel-Premier Tech respond to Giro dell’Emilia exclusion

Team in action in Croatia this week as Pro-Palestine protests grow

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Pierre-Andre Cote of Canada, Marco Frigo of Italy, Jan Hirt of Czech Republic, Nadav Raisberg of Israel, Jake Stewart of Great Britain, Ethan Vernon of Great Britain, Matthew Riccitello of The United States - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Team Israel - Premier Tech is at a standstill due to the pro-Palestinian protests in the city of Madrid during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 21 a 108km stage from Alalpardo to Madrid / The race is neutralised due to disturbances in central Madrid caused by pro-Palestinian protests / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Israel-Premier Tech team have wished the organisers of Saturday’s Giro dell’Emilia "a successful race" but said it is "extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport," after their invitation to the Italian race was withdrawn.

Race organiser Adriano Amici bowed to local political pressure and concerns about race safety.

While teams have automatic invitations to WorldTour races, the Giro dell’Emilia is a ProSeries race and so is allowed to choose the teams it invites.

"Israel – Premier Tech has been informed that our invitation to the Giro dell’Emilia has been withdrawn," the team said in a statement sent to Cyclingnews.

The exclusion of Israel-Premier Tech from the Giro dell'Emilia comes after multiple protests stopped and disrupted stages of the Vuelta a España.

