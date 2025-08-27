'We couldn't maintain it to the finish' – Ineos Grenadiers fade to fifth after rapid start to Vuelta a España TTT, but 'it was a really brave ride'

No regrets for British team in search of victory in Figueres, with leader Egan Bernal staying close on GC

Ineos Grenadiers faded in their team trial effort on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España and were unable to carry their lead from the first intermediate time check through to the line, eventually finishing fifth in Figueres.

The British team set out at a blistering pace, beating the leaders at the first check, Lidl-Trek, by six seconds, but as they came through the second intermediate point 8.5km later, Ineos had already lost seven seconds to the American team and would lose more en route to the line.

However, it was by no means a disaster day, with GC Leader Egan Bernal only losing 16 seconds to UAE's Juan Ayuso and João Almeida on GC, and eight seconds to the new red jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), only slipping to 10th overall and well in touching distance.

