Watch USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 6 The men head out for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 6 The 2017 US nationals podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 6 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) climbs the cobbles at the 2018 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships kicks off this weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee, and you can watch live streaming of the professional women's and men's road races on Sunday, June 24 here on Cyclingnews.

There will be three days of competitions for the USA Cycling Professional Championships beginning with the individual time trial on June 21, the criterium on Saturday, June 22, and the event will conclude with the road races on Sunday, June 24.

The live streaming of Sunday's events will begin with the elite women's 115.8km road race at 9 a.m. and follow with the elite men's 193.1km race at 1:15 p.m. local time (EDT). The women will race the 13km route for nine laps, and the men will complete 15 laps, starting and finishing on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville. Each lap includes the Sherrod Street climb, a nearly 1km ascent that reaches pitches of 10 per cent.

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) is a three-time silver medallist, twice to Megan Guarnier and last year to defending champion Amber Neben, and she will be looking to take her first title in Knoxville. She's proven to be on top form recently winning the overall title at the OVO Energy Women's Tour.

Other riders to watch for the title in the women's race this year are Twenty20-Sho Air's Allie Dragoo, UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall and Leah Thomas, Lauren Stephens from Cylance, Rally's Emma White, Tayler Wiles from Trek-Drops, Kendall Ryan, Alexis Ryan from Canyon-SRAM and Lily Williams from Hagens Berman-Supermint.

The men's race will field several WorldTour riders including Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac) and Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), who have regularly featured in the finals. Also on the hunt for the stars-and-stripes jersey are Nathan Brown and Logan Owen (both EF Education First-Drapac), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Robin Carpenter and Eric Young (both Rally), Ben King (Dimension Data) and Chad Haga (Sunweb), making this a championship race that you won't want to miss.

Brad Sohner and Tim Johnson will call the action for USA Cycling Pro Road Race National Championships on Sunday, June 24. Broadcast begins at 9 a.m. (EDT) with the elite women's followed by the elite men's race at 1:15 p.m.