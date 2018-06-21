USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships - Start times
Defending champions Neben and Rosskopf take to the starting ramps
The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships kick off Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the individual time trial. Defending champions Amber Neben (PX4Sports) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) will be the last riders off the starting ramps in their respective categories.
The first rider off in the women's category in Alexandra Hammouri at 9:15 a.m. local time, and as the defending champion, Neben will be the last rider to start her time trial at 10:54 a.m. There are 31 riders in the women's event.
The men's time trial will start with Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with Rosskopf, who will begin his test at 2:38 p.m. There are 38 riders set to contest the men's time trial.
The time trials will take place on a 11.4km course along the Melton Hill Reservoir in Oak Ridge about 35 minutes west of Knoxville. The relatively straightforward course includes just a couple of turns and two 180-degree turn arounds. The men will cover three laps of the loop for 34.2km, while the women will compete over two laps for 22.8km.
You can read the full preview of the championship event to find out more information about the time trial, criterium and road events.
USA Cycling Pro Individual Time Trial Championships - start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Hammouri (USA)
|09:15:00
|2
|Emma Langley (USA) Dornier Racing Women
|09:16:00
|3
|Amber Pierce (USA)
|09:17:00
|4
|Anina Blankenship (USA) The Cyclery Racing Team
|09:18:00
|5
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|09:19:00
|6
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|09:20:00
|7
|Christie Tracy (USA) ATC Racing
|09:21:00
|8
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|09:22:00
|9
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|09:23:00
|10
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|09:24:00
|11
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|09:25:00
|12
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian
|10:00:00
|13
|Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing
|10:01:00
|14
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team
|10:02:00
|15
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
|10:03:00
|16
|Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Racing p/b Pacific Office
|10:04:00
|17
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
|10:05:00
|18
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10:06:00
|19
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10:07:00
|20
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|10:08:00
|21
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|10:09:00
|22
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|10:45:00
|23
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|10:46:00
|24
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10:47:00
|25
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10:48:00
|26
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|10:49:00
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|10:50:00
|28
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado Membership
|10:51:00
|29
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|10:52:00
|30
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10:53:00
|31
|Amber Neben (USA) PX4 Sports
|10:54:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|11:30:00
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11:31:00
|3
|Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|11:32:00
|4
|Charles Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|11:33:00
|5
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11:34:00
|6
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri
|11:35:00
|7
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|11:36:00
|8
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|11:37:00
|9
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|11:38:00
|10
|Justin Mauch (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|11:39:00
|11
|Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo
|12:30:00
|12
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|12:31:00
|13
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|12:32:00
|14
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek Development Team
|12:33:00
|15
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
|12:34:00
|16
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:35:00
|17
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|12:36:00
|18
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12:37:00
|19
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|12:38:00
|20
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|12:39:00
|21
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:30:00
|22
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|12:31:00
|23
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|13:32:00
|24
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:33:00
|25
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS
|13:34:00
|26
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|13:35:00
|27
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:36:00
|28
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|13:37:00
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:38:00
|30
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14:30:00
|31
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14:31:00
|32
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14:32:00
|33
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|14:33:00
|34
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14:34:00
|35
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|14:35:00
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|14:36:00
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:37:00
|38
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:38:00
