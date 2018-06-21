Trending

USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships - Start times

Defending champions Neben and Rosskopf take to the starting ramps

Image 1 of 5

Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing)

Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph

Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Alison Tetrick (Cylance) nears the turnaround.

Alison Tetrick (Cylance) nears the turnaround.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 5

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)

Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Brandon McNulty (USA) rides to the silver medal

Brandon McNulty (USA) rides to the silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships kick off Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the individual time trial. Defending champions Amber Neben (PX4Sports) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) will be the last riders off the starting ramps in their respective categories.

Related Articles

Watch USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Cyclingnews

Bigger, better US Pro Championships head back to Knoxville - Preview

The first rider off in the women's category in Alexandra Hammouri at 9:15 a.m. local time, and as the defending champion, Neben will be the last rider to start her time trial at 10:54 a.m. There are 31 riders in the women's event.

The men's time trial will start with Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with Rosskopf, who will begin his test at 2:38 p.m. There are 38 riders set to contest the men's time trial.

The time trials will take place on a 11.4km course along the Melton Hill Reservoir in Oak Ridge about 35 minutes west of Knoxville. The relatively straightforward course includes just a couple of turns and two 180-degree turn arounds. The men will cover three laps of the loop for 34.2km, while the women will compete over two laps for 22.8km.

You can read the full preview of the championship event to find out more information about the time trial, criterium and road events.

USA Cycling Pro Individual Time Trial Championships - start times 

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Hammouri (USA)09:15:00
2Emma Langley (USA) Dornier Racing Women09:16:00
3Amber Pierce (USA)09:17:00
4Anina Blankenship (USA) The Cyclery Racing Team09:18:00
5Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling09:19:00
6Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek09:20:00
7Christie Tracy (USA) ATC Racing09:21:00
8Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling09:22:00
9Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air09:23:00
10Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank09:24:00
11Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint09:25:00
12Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian10:00:00
13Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing10:01:00
14Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team10:02:00
15Hannah Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth10:03:00
16Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Racing p/b Pacific Office10:04:00
17Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling10:05:00
18Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing10:06:00
19Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10:07:00
20Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air10:08:00
21Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling10:09:00
22Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint10:45:00
23Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling10:46:00
24Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10:47:00
25Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling10:48:00
26Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling10:49:00
27Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops10:50:00
28Julie Emmerman (USA) Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado Membership10:51:00
29Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women10:52:00
30Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling10:53:00
31Amber Neben (USA) PX4 Sports10:54:00

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling11:30:00
2Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon11:31:00
3Mac Cassin (USA) 303 Project11:32:00
4Charles Cassin (USA) 303 Project11:33:00
5Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon11:34:00
6Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Foundation-Sicleri11:35:00
7Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project11:36:00
8Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing11:37:00
9Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development11:38:00
10Justin Mauch (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team11:39:00
11Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo12:30:00
12Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo12:31:00
13Samuel Boardman (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team12:32:00
14Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek Development Team12:33:00
15Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project12:34:00
16Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon12:35:00
17Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development12:36:00
18Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12:37:00
19Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project12:38:00
20Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb12:39:00
21Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:30:00
22Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development12:31:00
23Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo13:32:00
24Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:33:00
25George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS13:34:00
26Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo13:35:00
27Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon13:36:00
28Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing13:37:00
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13:38:00
30Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14:30:00
31Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources14:31:00
32Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14:32:00
33Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling14:33:00
34Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14:34:00
35Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling14:35:00
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport14:36:00
37Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo14:37:00
38Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14:38:00

 