USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships - Start times

Image 1 of 5 Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) nears the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) rides to the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial Championships kick off Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the individual time trial. Defending champions Amber Neben (PX4Sports) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) will be the last riders off the starting ramps in their respective categories.

The first rider off in the women's category in Alexandra Hammouri at 9:15 a.m. local time, and as the defending champion, Neben will be the last rider to start her time trial at 10:54 a.m. There are 31 riders in the women's event.

The men's time trial will start with Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with Rosskopf, who will begin his test at 2:38 p.m. There are 38 riders set to contest the men's time trial.

The time trials will take place on a 11.4km course along the Melton Hill Reservoir in Oak Ridge about 35 minutes west of Knoxville. The relatively straightforward course includes just a couple of turns and two 180-degree turn arounds. The men will cover three laps of the loop for 34.2km, while the women will compete over two laps for 22.8km.

USA Cycling Pro Individual Time Trial Championships - start times

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandra Hammouri (USA) 09:15:00 2 Emma Langley (USA) Dornier Racing Women 09:16:00 3 Amber Pierce (USA) 09:17:00 4 Anina Blankenship (USA) The Cyclery Racing Team 09:18:00 5 Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling 09:19:00 6 Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek 09:20:00 7 Christie Tracy (USA) ATC Racing 09:21:00 8 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling 09:22:00 9 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 09:23:00 10 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 09:24:00 11 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 09:25:00 12 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian 10:00:00 13 Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing 10:01:00 14 Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team 10:02:00 15 Hannah Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth 10:03:00 16 Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Racing p/b Pacific Office 10:04:00 17 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling 10:05:00 18 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10:06:00 19 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10:07:00 20 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 10:08:00 21 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling 10:09:00 22 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 10:45:00 23 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling 10:46:00 24 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10:47:00 25 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 10:48:00 26 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 10:49:00 27 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 10:50:00 28 Julie Emmerman (USA) Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado Membership 10:51:00 29 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 10:52:00 30 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 10:53:00 31 Amber Neben (USA) PX4 Sports 10:54:00