USA Cycling Pro Road Championships - Start list
Provisional starters as of June 23
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>Provisional starters and bib # as of June 23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) PX4 Sports
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon Sram Racing
|31
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|42
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|43
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|44
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|45
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|46
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|47
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|48
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|51
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|54
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|56
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|61
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team SunWeb
|62
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team SunWeb
|71
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|72
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|74
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|81
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|82
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|83
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|84
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|85
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|91
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Jolene Holland (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
|102
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
|103
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
|111
|Alex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project
|112
|Victoria Kanizer (USA) CTH Performance Project
|121
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
|122
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
|123
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
|124
|Sara Rains (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
|131
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|132
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|141
|Kyrstin Bluhm (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|142
|Elizabeth Harden (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|143
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|144
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|145
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|146
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|147
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
|151
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian
|152
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Nokian
|153
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Nokian
|154
|Michele Schaeffer (USA) Point S Nokian
|161
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|162
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|165
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|166
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|167
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|171
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|172
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|173
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|182
|Christy Keely (USA)
|183
|Amber Pierce (USA)
|184
|Judah Sencenbaugh (USA)
|185
|Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Racing p/b Pacific Office
|186
|Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|187
|Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing
|188
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Pro Cycling
|189
|Kat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|190
|Irena Ossola (USA) New Mexico Bicycle Racing Association
|191
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) Northern California/Nevada Cycling Association
|192
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team
|193
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
|194
|Maddy Ward (USA) SDBC-Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cyclery
|195
|Emma Langley (USA) Dornier Racing Women
|196
|Masha Schneider (USA) e2Value p/b Verge Sport
|197
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|198
|Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's Cycling
|199
|Catherine Culkin (USA) 3T/Q+M
|200
|Christie Tracy (USA) ATC Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
|23
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
|31
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|32
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|34
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|35
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|36
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|37
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|38
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|41
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|42
|Evan Bybee (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|43
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|44
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|45
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|46
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|50
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|51
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Charles Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|54
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|56
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|58
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|60
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|61
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|62
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|63
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|64
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|65
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|66
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|71
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|72
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
|73
|Charles Cassin (USA) 303 Project
|74
|Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
|75
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|76
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|77
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|78
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|79
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|80
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|81
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|82
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|91
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|92
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|93
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|94
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|95
|Nicholas Mckey (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|96
|Imeh Nsek (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|97
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|98
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|99
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|101
|Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|102
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|103
|Gabriel Mendez (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|104
|Spencer Petrov (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|105
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|106
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|107
|Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|111
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|112
|Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|113
|Franklin Deese (USA) Cyclus Sports
|114
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
|115
|Michael Gearren (USA) Cyclus Sports
|116
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Cyclus Sports
|117
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|118
|Richard Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|119
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Cyclus Sports
|120
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|121
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|122
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|123
|Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|124
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|125
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|126
|Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|131
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|132
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|133
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|134
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|135
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|136
|Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|137
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|141
|Kirk Albers (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|142
|John Mccann (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|143
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|144
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|145
|John Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|146
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|147
|Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|151
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|152
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|153
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|154
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|155
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|156
|Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|157
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|158
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|161
|Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Hedrick Racing
|162
|Kent Ross (USA) Hedrick Racing
|163
|Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Hedrick Racing
|164
|Lewis Whiley (USA) Hedrick Racing
|171
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Justin Mauch (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Gavin Murray (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|182
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|183
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|184
|Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|185
|Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|186
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|187
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|191
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data
|192
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|193
|Chad Haga (USA) Team SunWeb
|194
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|195
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Illuminate
|196
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|197
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|198
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy