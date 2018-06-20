Trending

USA Cycling Pro Road Championships - Start list

Provisional starters as of June 23

Larry Warbasse of Aqua Blue Sport at the Vuelta a Burgos

Larry Warbasse of Aqua Blue Sport at the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amber Neben (USA) PX4 Sports
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon Sram Racing
31Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
41Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
42Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
43Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
44Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
45Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
46Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
47Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
48Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
51Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
52Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
53Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
54Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
55Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
56Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
61Coryn Rivera (USA) Team SunWeb
62Ruth Winder (USA) Team SunWeb
71Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
72Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
74Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
82Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
83Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
84Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
85Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
91Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Jolene Holland (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
102Tina Pic (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
103Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colavita-Bialetti Racing
111Alex Christofalos (USA) CTH Performance Project
112Victoria Kanizer (USA) CTH Performance Project
121Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
122Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
123Hannah Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
124Sara Rains (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project p/b Happy Tooth
131Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
132Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
141Kyrstin Bluhm (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
142Elizabeth Harden (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
143Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
144Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
145Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
146Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
147Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing p/b Trek
151Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian
152Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Nokian
153Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Nokian
154Michele Schaeffer (USA) Point S Nokian
161Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
162Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
165Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
166Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
167Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
171Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
172Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
173Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
182Christy Keely (USA)
183Amber Pierce (USA)
184Judah Sencenbaugh (USA)
185Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Racing p/b Pacific Office
186Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
187Maria Danker (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing
188Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Pro Cycling
189Kat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
190Irena Ossola (USA) New Mexico Bicycle Racing Association
191Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) Northern California/Nevada Cycling Association
192Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team
193Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling
194Maddy Ward (USA) SDBC-Emerald Textiles p/b UC Cyclery
195Emma Langley (USA) Dornier Racing Women
196Masha Schneider (USA) e2Value p/b Verge Sport
197Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
198Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's Cycling
199Catherine Culkin (USA) 3T/Q+M
200Christie Tracy (USA) ATC Racing

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
22Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
23Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
31Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
32Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
34Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
35Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
37Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
38Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
41Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
42Evan Bybee (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
43Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
44Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
45John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
46Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
50Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
51Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
52Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
53Charles Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
54Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
55Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
56Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
57Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
58Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
59Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
60Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
61Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
62Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
63Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare
64Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare
65Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare
66Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
71Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
72Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
73Charles Cassin (USA) 303 Project
74Maxx Chance (USA) 303 Project
75Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
76Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
77Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
78Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
79Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
80Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
81Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
82Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
91Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
92Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
93Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
94Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
95Nicholas Mckey (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
96Imeh Nsek (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
97Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
98Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
99Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
101Patrick Collins (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
102Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
103Gabriel Mendez (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
104Spencer Petrov (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
105Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
106Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
107Cooper Willsey (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
111Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
112Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
113Franklin Deese (USA) Cyclus Sports
114Oliver Flautt (USA) Cyclus Sports
115Michael Gearren (USA) Cyclus Sports
116Andrew Giniat (USA) Cyclus Sports
117Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
118Richard Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
119Benjamin Renkema (USA) Cyclus Sports
120Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
121Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
122Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
123Gavin Hoover (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
124George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
125Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
126Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
131Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
132Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
133Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
134Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
135Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
136Curtis White (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
137Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
141Kirk Albers (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
142John Mccann (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
143Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
144Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
145John Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
146Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
147Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
151Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
152Scott Mcgill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
153Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
154Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
155Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
156Daniel Lausin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
157Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
158Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
161Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Hedrick Racing
162Kent Ross (USA) Hedrick Racing
163Kyle Stoffan Thornton (USA) Hedrick Racing
164Lewis Whiley (USA) Hedrick Racing
171Samuel Boardman (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
172Quinten Kirby (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
173Justin Mauch (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
174Gavin Murray (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
181Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
182Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
183Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
184Ryan O'boyle (USA) Project Echelon Racing
185Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing
186Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
187Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
191Benjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data
192Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
193Chad Haga (USA) Team SunWeb
194Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
195Christopher Horner (USA) Team Illuminate
196Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
197Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
198Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling