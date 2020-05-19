Trending

Virtual Tour of the Gila draws in top North American teams

24 men's teams, 11 women's teams set to race May 22-24 – Start list

Virtual Tour of the Gila on Zwift
The Virtual Tour of the Gila on Zwift (Image credit: Project Echelon)
Virtual Tour of the Gila organiser Project Echelon Racing announced on Monday that the event has drawn in the top North American teams to participate in the three-stage race, which will take place from May 22-24. 

The event will provide a race platform for 25 men's teams and 155 starters, and for 11 women's women's teams and 75 starters, including a Women's US national team.

"Project Echelon Racing is excited to create an opportunity for North American and international men's and women's domestic elite and professional teams to connect during the coronavirus pandemic (and beyond), to create a platform for our athletes to continue to compete and connect with cycling fans and our communities," read a press statement. 

"Additionally, we hope the events will offer a unique opportunity for teams and athletes to create authentic content for their sponsors so that they may continue to support them during these difficult times."

The 25 men's teams participating in the event are Project Echelon Racing, Elevate-Webiplex, Landis-Trek, Above & Beyond, CS Velo, DC Bank Probaclac, E-Stellas, First Internet Bank, Hamilton United, Kelly Benefit Strategies, L39ION of LA, Red Truck Racing, Rio Grande Elite, Saris + The Pro's Closet, Skyline, Subaru Santa Monica, Super Clean Sport, TaG Cycling, California p/b HMS, Vorarlberg Santic, Team Tor 2000-Kalas, Toronto Hustle, Vitus Pro and Wildlife Generation.

The 11 women's teams include Tibco-SVB, Twenty20 Pro Cycling, Velocity Vixen, Agolio BMC, Amy D. Foundation, Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness, Impetu Ciclismo Femenino, and the US National Team, whose roster has yet to be announced.

The event features three stages, beginning with a team time trial on May 22, followed by a circuit race on May 23 and a mountain stage on May 24. The men's and women's teams will compete on the same courses and across the same distances. The women will race first for the opening stage at 6:45pm CDT and the men at 8pm CDT. The men will race first on stages 2 and 3 at 11:00am CDT and the women at 1:00pm CDT. The stages will be streamed on Zwift Community Live.

The organisers of the Tour of the Gila announced in March that they were forced to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. It was initially set to run from April 29 to May 3 in Silver City, New Mexico. USA Cycling later announced that it had suspended all racing, camps and clinics through May 31, forcing races to be either cancelled or postponed until later in the season. 

"It has been amazing to see how these events have grown over the past two months," said Eric Hill, the Director of Project Echelon and of the Virtual Race Series that also organised a successful virtual Redlands Classic

"We started facilitating these races through meet-ups as something fun to do and a means to keep a competitive edge. Now we are running live-broadcasted, private events that are drawing elite international fields."

Virtual Tour of the Gila – Start list

Men's Teams

Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reece Linder (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
2Torborn Roed (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
3Randy Reichardt (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
4Billy Taylor (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
5Grant Simonds (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)

CS Velo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
6Patrick Collins (CS Velo)
7Will Cooper (CS Velo)
8Drake Deuel (CS Velo)
9Sean Gardner (CS Velo)
10Will Gleason (CS Velo)
11Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo)
12Taylor Warren (CS Velo)

DC Bank Probaclac
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
13Chris Ernst (DC Bank Probaclac)
14Lukas Conly (DC Bank Probaclac)
15Simon dubuc (DC Bank Probaclac)
16Matt Kamermans (DC Bank Probaclac)
17Emmett Culp (DC Bank Probaclac)
18Adam Wolfe (DC Bank Probaclac)
19Nicolas Cote (DC Bank Probaclac)
20Mark bonar (DC Bank Probaclac)

E-Stellas
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Olly Moors (E-Stellas)
22Dan Gardner (E-Stellas)
23Jake Rytlewski (E-Stellas)
24Tim Twig (E-Stellas)

Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
25Brian McCulloch (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
26Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
27Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
28Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
29Ullises Castillo (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
30Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)

First Internet Bank Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
32Tanner Ward (First Internet Bank Cycling)
33Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank Cycling)
34Chris Uberti (First Internet Bank Cycling)

Gateway Devo Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
35Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
36Jack Bardi (Gateway Devo Cycling)
37Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo Cycling)
38Lionel Mawditt (Gateway Devo Cycling)

Hamilton United
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
39Conor White (Hamilton United)
40Justin Rogers (Hamilton United)
41Eric Hueston (Hamilton United)
42Ed Veal (Hamilton United)
43Bruce Bird (Hamilton United)

Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
44Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
45Sean Gydish (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
46Tobias Klein (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
47Jim Snitzer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)

L39ION of LA
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
48Tyler Williams (L39ION of LA)
49Cory Williams (L39ION of LA)
50Cory Lockwood (L39ION of LA)
51Thomas Revard (L39ION of LA)
52Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA)
53Angel Munoz (L39ION of LA)
54Lance Haidet (L39ION of LA)
55Diego Binatena (L39ION of LA)

Landis-Trek
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
56Wouter Zwart (Landis-Trek)
57John Noonan (Landis-Trek)
58Stephen Pedone (Landis-Trek)
59Adam Bryfogle (Landis-Trek)
60James Eby (Landis-Trek)
61Eric Hill (Project Echelon)

Project Echelon
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
62Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon)
63Zach Gregg (Project Echelon)
64Henry Lutz (Project Echelon)
65Zach Nehr (Project Echelon)
66John Heinlein III (Project Echelon)
67Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon)
68Tim Savre (Project Echelon)

Red Truck Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
69Alex Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing)
70Pat Riddell (Red Truck Racing)
71Kyle Buckosky (Red Truck Racing)
72Daniel Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing)
73Declan Kelly (Red Truck Racing)
74Matt Usborne (Red Truck Racing)
75Sage Deluce (Red Truck Racing)
76Daniel Owsiany (Red Truck Racing)

Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
77Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
78Tony Olsen (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
79Jameson Ribbens (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
80Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
81Alex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
82Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)

Saris + Pros Closet
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
83Ryan Larson (Saris + Pros Closet)
84Holden Comeau (Saris + Pros Closet)
85Chris Beck (Saris + Pros Closet)
86Matt Curbeau (Saris + Pros Closet)
87David Talbott (Saris + Pros Closet)
88Dan Fleeman (Saris + Pros Closet)
89Timmy Bauer (Saris + Pros Closet)
90Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet)

Skyline
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Adam Carr (Skyline)
92Curtis White (Skyline)
93Ryan DeWald (Skyline)
94Justin McQuerry (Skyline)
95Andrew Scott (Skyline)
96Parker Kyzer (Skyline)

Subaru Santa Monica Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
97Ethan Frankel (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
98Jason Pedersen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
99Thomas Fuller (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
100Evens Stievenart (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
101Austin Venhuizen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
102Thomas Rennier (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
103Eric Bryan (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)

Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
104Frank Cundiff (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
105David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
106Paul Davis (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
107Tucker Wetmore (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
108Kevin Bouchard Hall (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
109Rob Cumine (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
110Freddie (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
111Zak Kovalcik (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)

TaG Cycling Racing Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
112Thomas Schellenberg (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
113Axel Froner (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
114Caleb Bender (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
115Eric Inkster (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
116Ethan Pauly (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
117Evan Russell (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
118Jackson Bocksnick (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
119Jacob Rubiliak (TaG Cycling Racing Team)

Team California p/b HMS
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
120Bryan Larsen (Team California p/b HMS)
121kirk carlsen (Team California p/b HMS)
122Chad Hall (Team California p/b HMS)
123Quintin Chiapperino (Team California p/b HMS)
124Jovanni Stefanni (Team California p/b HMS)

Team Tor 2000 | Kalas
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
125Ben Thomas (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
126Josh Gray (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
127Oscar Hutchings (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
128Charlie Revell (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
129Andy Davenport (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
130Ben Millar (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
131Pete Haworth (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
132James Brown (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)

Toronto Hustle
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
133Ryan Rudderham (Toronto Hustle)
134Travis Samuel (Toronto Hustle)
135Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
136Nicholas Menegon (Toronto Hustle)
137Chris Merrick (Toronto Hustle)
138Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
139Derrek Ivey (Toronto Hustle)
140Grahame Rivers (Toronto Hustle)

Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Mikey Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
142Frederik Scheske (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
143Joe Sutton (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
144Tom Mazzone (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
145Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
146Joey Walker (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
147Adam Kenway (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)

Wildlife Generation
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
148Alex Hoehn (Wildlife Generation)
149Alec Cowan (Wildlife Generation)
150Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation)
151Cormac McGeough (Wildlife Generation)

Team Vorarlberg Santic
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
152Alexis Guerin (Team Vorarlberg Santic)
153Davide Orrico (Team Vorarlberg Santic)
154Raphael Kockelmann (Team Vorarlberg Santic)
155Max Kuen (Team Vorarlberg)

Women's Teams

Agolico BMC
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeniffer Morales Milanes (Agolico BMC)
2Julieta Lledías Villegas (Agolico BMC)
3Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Agolico BMC)
4Ariadna Gutiérrez Arzaluz (Agolico BMC)
5María Antonieta Gaxiola González (Agolico BMC)
6Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Agolico BMC)

Amy D. Foundation
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Ayesha McGowan (Amy D. Foundation)
8Karina Esqueda (Amy D. Foundation)
9Esther Walker (Amy D. Foundation)
10Cara O'Neill (Amy D. Foundation)
11Maddy Ward (Amy D. Foundation)
12Katheryn Curi (Amy D. Foundation)
13Pam Levine (Amy D. Foundation)
14Cecile Lejeune (Amy D. Foundation)

Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
16Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
17Emily Marcolini (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
18Leah Thorvilson (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)

Impetu Ciclismo Femenino
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
19Yunaika Leyva (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
20Marisol Tellado (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
21Lizbeth Ureño (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
22Deborah Vega (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
23Marie Rosado (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
24Jasmin Soto (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
25Vanessa Mora (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)

Orion Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
26Caroline Heinlein (Orion Racing)
27Ellie Thermansen (Orion Racing)
28Caitlin Lovelace (Orion Racing)
29Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing)
30Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing)
31Erin Ayala (Orion Racing)

Revolution Velo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
32Mallory MacRostie (Revolution Velo)
33Anna Rogers (Revolution Velo)
34Rebecca Ward (Revolution Velo)
35Yvonne Timewell (Revolution Velo)
36Monilee Keller (Revolution Velo)
37Jamie Lee Wright (Revolution Velo)
38Catrina Weiss (Revolution Velo)

Team Infinite p/b Saris
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
39Christie Tracy (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
40Caroline Murray (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
41Megan Rathwell (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
42Anna Russell (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
43Polly Mason (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
44Jennifer Real (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
45Claire Cameron (Team Infinite p/b Saris)

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
46Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
47Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
48Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
49Erica Clevenger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
50Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
51Sarah Gigante (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
52Shannon Malssed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
53Jenelle Crooks (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

TWENTY20 Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
54Lea Davison (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
55Jasmin Duehring (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
56Shayna Powless (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
57Simone Boilard (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
58Jen Luebke (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
59Amanda Coker (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
60Natalia Franco (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
61Georgia Simmerling (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)

Velocity Vixen
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
62Angie Buonassisi (Velocity Vixen)
63Morgan Chaffin (Velocity Vixen)
64Chloe DesRoche (Velocity Vixen)
65Haley Gill (Velocity Vixen)
66Darlene Krohn (Velocity Vixen)
67Bronwyn MacGregor (Velocity Vixen)
68Laura Hewitt (Velocity Vixen)
69Dixie Newsome (Velocity Vixen)

US National Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
70TBD (US National Team)
71TBD (US National Team)
72TBD (US National Team)
73TBD (US National Team)