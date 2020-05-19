Virtual Tour of the Gila draws in top North American teams

Virtual Tour of the Gila organiser Project Echelon Racing announced on Monday that the event has drawn in the top North American teams to participate in the three-stage race, which will take place from May 22-24.

The event will provide a race platform for 25 men's teams and 155 starters, and for 11 women's women's teams and 75 starters, including a Women's US national team.

"Project Echelon Racing is excited to create an opportunity for North American and international men's and women's domestic elite and professional teams to connect during the coronavirus pandemic (and beyond), to create a platform for our athletes to continue to compete and connect with cycling fans and our communities," read a press statement.

"Additionally, we hope the events will offer a unique opportunity for teams and athletes to create authentic content for their sponsors so that they may continue to support them during these difficult times."

The 25 men's teams participating in the event are Project Echelon Racing, Elevate-Webiplex, Landis-Trek, Above & Beyond, CS Velo, DC Bank Probaclac, E-Stellas, First Internet Bank, Hamilton United, Kelly Benefit Strategies, L39ION of LA, Red Truck Racing, Rio Grande Elite, Saris + The Pro's Closet, Skyline, Subaru Santa Monica, Super Clean Sport, TaG Cycling, California p/b HMS, Vorarlberg Santic, Team Tor 2000-Kalas, Toronto Hustle, Vitus Pro and Wildlife Generation.

The 11 women's teams include Tibco-SVB, Twenty20 Pro Cycling, Velocity Vixen, Agolio BMC, Amy D. Foundation, Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness, Impetu Ciclismo Femenino, and the US National Team, whose roster has yet to be announced.

The event features three stages, beginning with a team time trial on May 22, followed by a circuit race on May 23 and a mountain stage on May 24. The men's and women's teams will compete on the same courses and across the same distances. The women will race first for the opening stage at 6:45pm CDT and the men at 8pm CDT. The men will race first on stages 2 and 3 at 11:00am CDT and the women at 1:00pm CDT. The stages will be streamed on Zwift Community Live.

The organisers of the Tour of the Gila announced in March that they were forced to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. It was initially set to run from April 29 to May 3 in Silver City, New Mexico. USA Cycling later announced that it had suspended all racing, camps and clinics through May 31, forcing races to be either cancelled or postponed until later in the season.

"It has been amazing to see how these events have grown over the past two months," said Eric Hill, the Director of Project Echelon and of the Virtual Race Series that also organised a successful virtual Redlands Classic.

"We started facilitating these races through meet-ups as something fun to do and a means to keep a competitive edge. Now we are running live-broadcasted, private events that are drawing elite international fields."

Virtual Tour of the Gila – Start list

Men's Teams

Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Linder (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World) 2 Torborn Roed (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World) 3 Randy Reichardt (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World) 4 Billy Taylor (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World) 5 Grant Simonds (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)

CS Velo Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 6 Patrick Collins (CS Velo) 7 Will Cooper (CS Velo) 8 Drake Deuel (CS Velo) 9 Sean Gardner (CS Velo) 10 Will Gleason (CS Velo) 11 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo) 12 Taylor Warren (CS Velo)

DC Bank Probaclac Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 13 Chris Ernst (DC Bank Probaclac) 14 Lukas Conly (DC Bank Probaclac) 15 Simon dubuc (DC Bank Probaclac) 16 Matt Kamermans (DC Bank Probaclac) 17 Emmett Culp (DC Bank Probaclac) 18 Adam Wolfe (DC Bank Probaclac) 19 Nicolas Cote (DC Bank Probaclac) 20 Mark bonar (DC Bank Probaclac)

E-Stellas Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 21 Olly Moors (E-Stellas) 22 Dan Gardner (E-Stellas) 23 Jake Rytlewski (E-Stellas) 24 Tim Twig (E-Stellas)

Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 25 Brian McCulloch (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 26 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 27 Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 28 Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 29 Ullises Castillo (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 30 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)

First Internet Bank Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 31 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 32 Tanner Ward (First Internet Bank Cycling) 33 Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank Cycling) 34 Chris Uberti (First Internet Bank Cycling)

Gateway Devo Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 35 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 36 Jack Bardi (Gateway Devo Cycling) 37 Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo Cycling) 38 Lionel Mawditt (Gateway Devo Cycling)

Hamilton United Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 39 Conor White (Hamilton United) 40 Justin Rogers (Hamilton United) 41 Eric Hueston (Hamilton United) 42 Ed Veal (Hamilton United) 43 Bruce Bird (Hamilton United)

Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 44 Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling) 45 Sean Gydish (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling) 46 Tobias Klein (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling) 47 Jim Snitzer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)

L39ION of LA Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 48 Tyler Williams (L39ION of LA) 49 Cory Williams (L39ION of LA) 50 Cory Lockwood (L39ION of LA) 51 Thomas Revard (L39ION of LA) 52 Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA) 53 Angel Munoz (L39ION of LA) 54 Lance Haidet (L39ION of LA) 55 Diego Binatena (L39ION of LA)

Landis-Trek Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 56 Wouter Zwart (Landis-Trek) 57 John Noonan (Landis-Trek) 58 Stephen Pedone (Landis-Trek) 59 Adam Bryfogle (Landis-Trek) 60 James Eby (Landis-Trek) 61 Eric Hill (Project Echelon)

Project Echelon Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 62 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon) 63 Zach Gregg (Project Echelon) 64 Henry Lutz (Project Echelon) 65 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon) 66 John Heinlein III (Project Echelon) 67 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon) 68 Tim Savre (Project Echelon)

Red Truck Racing Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 69 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing) 70 Pat Riddell (Red Truck Racing) 71 Kyle Buckosky (Red Truck Racing) 72 Daniel Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing) 73 Declan Kelly (Red Truck Racing) 74 Matt Usborne (Red Truck Racing) 75 Sage Deluce (Red Truck Racing) 76 Daniel Owsiany (Red Truck Racing)

Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 77 Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 78 Tony Olsen (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 79 Jameson Ribbens (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 80 Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 81 Alex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 82 Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)

Saris + Pros Closet Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 83 Ryan Larson (Saris + Pros Closet) 84 Holden Comeau (Saris + Pros Closet) 85 Chris Beck (Saris + Pros Closet) 86 Matt Curbeau (Saris + Pros Closet) 87 David Talbott (Saris + Pros Closet) 88 Dan Fleeman (Saris + Pros Closet) 89 Timmy Bauer (Saris + Pros Closet) 90 Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet)

Skyline Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 91 Adam Carr (Skyline) 92 Curtis White (Skyline) 93 Ryan DeWald (Skyline) 94 Justin McQuerry (Skyline) 95 Andrew Scott (Skyline) 96 Parker Kyzer (Skyline)

Subaru Santa Monica Racing Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 97 Ethan Frankel (Subaru Santa Monica Racing) 98 Jason Pedersen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing) 99 Thomas Fuller (Subaru Santa Monica Racing) 100 Evens Stievenart (Subaru Santa Monica Racing) 101 Austin Venhuizen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing) 102 Thomas Rennier (Subaru Santa Monica Racing) 103 Eric Bryan (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)

Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 104 Frank Cundiff (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 105 David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 106 Paul Davis (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 107 Tucker Wetmore (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 108 Kevin Bouchard Hall (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 109 Rob Cumine (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 110 Freddie (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching) 111 Zak Kovalcik (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)

TaG Cycling Racing Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 112 Thomas Schellenberg (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 113 Axel Froner (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 114 Caleb Bender (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 115 Eric Inkster (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 116 Ethan Pauly (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 117 Evan Russell (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 118 Jackson Bocksnick (TaG Cycling Racing Team) 119 Jacob Rubiliak (TaG Cycling Racing Team)

Team California p/b HMS Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 120 Bryan Larsen (Team California p/b HMS) 121 kirk carlsen (Team California p/b HMS) 122 Chad Hall (Team California p/b HMS) 123 Quintin Chiapperino (Team California p/b HMS) 124 Jovanni Stefanni (Team California p/b HMS)

Team Tor 2000 | Kalas Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 125 Ben Thomas (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 126 Josh Gray (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 127 Oscar Hutchings (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 128 Charlie Revell (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 129 Andy Davenport (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 130 Ben Millar (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 131 Pete Haworth (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 132 James Brown (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)

Toronto Hustle Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 133 Ryan Rudderham (Toronto Hustle) 134 Travis Samuel (Toronto Hustle) 135 Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle) 136 Nicholas Menegon (Toronto Hustle) 137 Chris Merrick (Toronto Hustle) 138 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 139 Derrek Ivey (Toronto Hustle) 140 Grahame Rivers (Toronto Hustle)

Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 141 Mikey Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 142 Frederik Scheske (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 143 Joe Sutton (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 144 Tom Mazzone (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 145 Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 146 Joey Walker (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 147 Adam Kenway (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)

Wildlife Generation Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 148 Alex Hoehn (Wildlife Generation) 149 Alec Cowan (Wildlife Generation) 150 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation) 151 Cormac McGeough (Wildlife Generation)

Team Vorarlberg Santic Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 152 Alexis Guerin (Team Vorarlberg Santic) 153 Davide Orrico (Team Vorarlberg Santic) 154 Raphael Kockelmann (Team Vorarlberg Santic) 155 Max Kuen (Team Vorarlberg)

Women's Teams

Agolico BMC Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeniffer Morales Milanes (Agolico BMC) 2 Julieta Lledías Villegas (Agolico BMC) 3 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Agolico BMC) 4 Ariadna Gutiérrez Arzaluz (Agolico BMC) 5 María Antonieta Gaxiola González (Agolico BMC) 6 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Agolico BMC)

Amy D. Foundation Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Ayesha McGowan (Amy D. Foundation) 8 Karina Esqueda (Amy D. Foundation) 9 Esther Walker (Amy D. Foundation) 10 Cara O'Neill (Amy D. Foundation) 11 Maddy Ward (Amy D. Foundation) 12 Katheryn Curi (Amy D. Foundation) 13 Pam Levine (Amy D. Foundation) 14 Cecile Lejeune (Amy D. Foundation)

Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 15 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness) 16 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness) 17 Emily Marcolini (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness) 18 Leah Thorvilson (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)

Impetu Ciclismo Femenino Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 19 Yunaika Leyva (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino) 20 Marisol Tellado (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino) 21 Lizbeth Ureño (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino) 22 Deborah Vega (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino) 23 Marie Rosado (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino) 24 Jasmin Soto (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino) 25 Vanessa Mora (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)

Orion Racing Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 26 Caroline Heinlein (Orion Racing) 27 Ellie Thermansen (Orion Racing) 28 Caitlin Lovelace (Orion Racing) 29 Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing) 30 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing) 31 Erin Ayala (Orion Racing)

Revolution Velo Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 32 Mallory MacRostie (Revolution Velo) 33 Anna Rogers (Revolution Velo) 34 Rebecca Ward (Revolution Velo) 35 Yvonne Timewell (Revolution Velo) 36 Monilee Keller (Revolution Velo) 37 Jamie Lee Wright (Revolution Velo) 38 Catrina Weiss (Revolution Velo)

Team Infinite p/b Saris Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 39 Christie Tracy (Team Infinite p/b Saris) 40 Caroline Murray (Team Infinite p/b Saris) 41 Megan Rathwell (Team Infinite p/b Saris) 42 Anna Russell (Team Infinite p/b Saris) 43 Polly Mason (Team Infinite p/b Saris) 44 Jennifer Real (Team Infinite p/b Saris) 45 Claire Cameron (Team Infinite p/b Saris)

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 46 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 47 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 48 Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 49 Erica Clevenger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 50 Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 51 Sarah Gigante (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 52 Shannon Malssed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 53 Jenelle Crooks (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

TWENTY20 Pro Cycling Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 54 Lea Davison (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 55 Jasmin Duehring (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 56 Shayna Powless (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 57 Simone Boilard (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 58 Jen Luebke (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 59 Amanda Coker (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 60 Natalia Franco (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) 61 Georgia Simmerling (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)

Velocity Vixen Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 62 Angie Buonassisi (Velocity Vixen) 63 Morgan Chaffin (Velocity Vixen) 64 Chloe DesRoche (Velocity Vixen) 65 Haley Gill (Velocity Vixen) 66 Darlene Krohn (Velocity Vixen) 67 Bronwyn MacGregor (Velocity Vixen) 68 Laura Hewitt (Velocity Vixen) 69 Dixie Newsome (Velocity Vixen)