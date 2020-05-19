Virtual Tour of the Gila draws in top North American teams
By Cyclingnews
24 men's teams, 11 women's teams set to race May 22-24 – Start list
Virtual Tour of the Gila organiser Project Echelon Racing announced on Monday that the event has drawn in the top North American teams to participate in the three-stage race, which will take place from May 22-24.
The event will provide a race platform for 25 men's teams and 155 starters, and for 11 women's women's teams and 75 starters, including a Women's US national team.
"Project Echelon Racing is excited to create an opportunity for North American and international men's and women's domestic elite and professional teams to connect during the coronavirus pandemic (and beyond), to create a platform for our athletes to continue to compete and connect with cycling fans and our communities," read a press statement.
"Additionally, we hope the events will offer a unique opportunity for teams and athletes to create authentic content for their sponsors so that they may continue to support them during these difficult times."
Read more
The 25 men's teams participating in the event are Project Echelon Racing, Elevate-Webiplex, Landis-Trek, Above & Beyond, CS Velo, DC Bank Probaclac, E-Stellas, First Internet Bank, Hamilton United, Kelly Benefit Strategies, L39ION of LA, Red Truck Racing, Rio Grande Elite, Saris + The Pro's Closet, Skyline, Subaru Santa Monica, Super Clean Sport, TaG Cycling, California p/b HMS, Vorarlberg Santic, Team Tor 2000-Kalas, Toronto Hustle, Vitus Pro and Wildlife Generation.
The 11 women's teams include Tibco-SVB, Twenty20 Pro Cycling, Velocity Vixen, Agolio BMC, Amy D. Foundation, Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness, Impetu Ciclismo Femenino, and the US National Team, whose roster has yet to be announced.
The event features three stages, beginning with a team time trial on May 22, followed by a circuit race on May 23 and a mountain stage on May 24. The men's and women's teams will compete on the same courses and across the same distances. The women will race first for the opening stage at 6:45pm CDT and the men at 8pm CDT. The men will race first on stages 2 and 3 at 11:00am CDT and the women at 1:00pm CDT. The stages will be streamed on Zwift Community Live.
The organisers of the Tour of the Gila announced in March that they were forced to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. It was initially set to run from April 29 to May 3 in Silver City, New Mexico. USA Cycling later announced that it had suspended all racing, camps and clinics through May 31, forcing races to be either cancelled or postponed until later in the season.
"It has been amazing to see how these events have grown over the past two months," said Eric Hill, the Director of Project Echelon and of the Virtual Race Series that also organised a successful virtual Redlands Classic.
"We started facilitating these races through meet-ups as something fun to do and a means to keep a competitive edge. Now we are running live-broadcasted, private events that are drawing elite international fields."
Virtual Tour of the Gila – Start list
Men's Teams
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reece Linder (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
|2
|Torborn Roed (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
|3
|Randy Reichardt (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
|4
|Billy Taylor (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
|5
|Grant Simonds (Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|6
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo)
|7
|Will Cooper (CS Velo)
|8
|Drake Deuel (CS Velo)
|9
|Sean Gardner (CS Velo)
|10
|Will Gleason (CS Velo)
|11
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo)
|12
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|13
|Chris Ernst (DC Bank Probaclac)
|14
|Lukas Conly (DC Bank Probaclac)
|15
|Simon dubuc (DC Bank Probaclac)
|16
|Matt Kamermans (DC Bank Probaclac)
|17
|Emmett Culp (DC Bank Probaclac)
|18
|Adam Wolfe (DC Bank Probaclac)
|19
|Nicolas Cote (DC Bank Probaclac)
|20
|Mark bonar (DC Bank Probaclac)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Olly Moors (E-Stellas)
|22
|Dan Gardner (E-Stellas)
|23
|Jake Rytlewski (E-Stellas)
|24
|Tim Twig (E-Stellas)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|25
|Brian McCulloch (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|26
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|27
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|28
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|29
|Ullises Castillo (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|30
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|32
|Tanner Ward (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|33
|Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|34
|Chris Uberti (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|35
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|36
|Jack Bardi (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|37
|Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|38
|Lionel Mawditt (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|39
|Conor White (Hamilton United)
|40
|Justin Rogers (Hamilton United)
|41
|Eric Hueston (Hamilton United)
|42
|Ed Veal (Hamilton United)
|43
|Bruce Bird (Hamilton United)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|44
|Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
|45
|Sean Gydish (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
|46
|Tobias Klein (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
|47
|Jim Snitzer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|48
|Tyler Williams (L39ION of LA)
|49
|Cory Williams (L39ION of LA)
|50
|Cory Lockwood (L39ION of LA)
|51
|Thomas Revard (L39ION of LA)
|52
|Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA)
|53
|Angel Munoz (L39ION of LA)
|54
|Lance Haidet (L39ION of LA)
|55
|Diego Binatena (L39ION of LA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|56
|Wouter Zwart (Landis-Trek)
|57
|John Noonan (Landis-Trek)
|58
|Stephen Pedone (Landis-Trek)
|59
|Adam Bryfogle (Landis-Trek)
|60
|James Eby (Landis-Trek)
|61
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|62
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon)
|63
|Zach Gregg (Project Echelon)
|64
|Henry Lutz (Project Echelon)
|65
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon)
|66
|John Heinlein III (Project Echelon)
|67
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon)
|68
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|69
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing)
|70
|Pat Riddell (Red Truck Racing)
|71
|Kyle Buckosky (Red Truck Racing)
|72
|Daniel Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing)
|73
|Declan Kelly (Red Truck Racing)
|74
|Matt Usborne (Red Truck Racing)
|75
|Sage Deluce (Red Truck Racing)
|76
|Daniel Owsiany (Red Truck Racing)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|77
|Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|78
|Tony Olsen (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|79
|Jameson Ribbens (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|80
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|81
|Alex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|82
|Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|83
|Ryan Larson (Saris + Pros Closet)
|84
|Holden Comeau (Saris + Pros Closet)
|85
|Chris Beck (Saris + Pros Closet)
|86
|Matt Curbeau (Saris + Pros Closet)
|87
|David Talbott (Saris + Pros Closet)
|88
|Dan Fleeman (Saris + Pros Closet)
|89
|Timmy Bauer (Saris + Pros Closet)
|90
|Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Adam Carr (Skyline)
|92
|Curtis White (Skyline)
|93
|Ryan DeWald (Skyline)
|94
|Justin McQuerry (Skyline)
|95
|Andrew Scott (Skyline)
|96
|Parker Kyzer (Skyline)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|97
|Ethan Frankel (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|98
|Jason Pedersen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|99
|Thomas Fuller (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|100
|Evens Stievenart (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|101
|Austin Venhuizen (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|102
|Thomas Rennier (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|103
|Eric Bryan (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|104
|Frank Cundiff (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|105
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|106
|Paul Davis (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|107
|Tucker Wetmore (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|108
|Kevin Bouchard Hall (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|109
|Rob Cumine (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|110
|Freddie (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|111
|Zak Kovalcik (Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|112
|Thomas Schellenberg (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|113
|Axel Froner (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|114
|Caleb Bender (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|115
|Eric Inkster (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|116
|Ethan Pauly (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|117
|Evan Russell (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|118
|Jackson Bocksnick (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|119
|Jacob Rubiliak (TaG Cycling Racing Team)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|120
|Bryan Larsen (Team California p/b HMS)
|121
|kirk carlsen (Team California p/b HMS)
|122
|Chad Hall (Team California p/b HMS)
|123
|Quintin Chiapperino (Team California p/b HMS)
|124
|Jovanni Stefanni (Team California p/b HMS)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|125
|Ben Thomas (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|126
|Josh Gray (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|127
|Oscar Hutchings (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|128
|Charlie Revell (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|129
|Andy Davenport (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|130
|Ben Millar (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|131
|Pete Haworth (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|132
|James Brown (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|133
|Ryan Rudderham (Toronto Hustle)
|134
|Travis Samuel (Toronto Hustle)
|135
|Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
|136
|Nicholas Menegon (Toronto Hustle)
|137
|Chris Merrick (Toronto Hustle)
|138
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|139
|Derrek Ivey (Toronto Hustle)
|140
|Grahame Rivers (Toronto Hustle)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Mikey Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|142
|Frederik Scheske (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|143
|Joe Sutton (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|144
|Tom Mazzone (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|145
|Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|146
|Joey Walker (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|147
|Adam Kenway (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|148
|Alex Hoehn (Wildlife Generation)
|149
|Alec Cowan (Wildlife Generation)
|150
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation)
|151
|Cormac McGeough (Wildlife Generation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|152
|Alexis Guerin (Team Vorarlberg Santic)
|153
|Davide Orrico (Team Vorarlberg Santic)
|154
|Raphael Kockelmann (Team Vorarlberg Santic)
|155
|Max Kuen (Team Vorarlberg)
Women's Teams
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeniffer Morales Milanes (Agolico BMC)
|2
|Julieta Lledías Villegas (Agolico BMC)
|3
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Agolico BMC)
|4
|Ariadna Gutiérrez Arzaluz (Agolico BMC)
|5
|María Antonieta Gaxiola González (Agolico BMC)
|6
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Agolico BMC)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Ayesha McGowan (Amy D. Foundation)
|8
|Karina Esqueda (Amy D. Foundation)
|9
|Esther Walker (Amy D. Foundation)
|10
|Cara O'Neill (Amy D. Foundation)
|11
|Maddy Ward (Amy D. Foundation)
|12
|Katheryn Curi (Amy D. Foundation)
|13
|Pam Levine (Amy D. Foundation)
|14
|Cecile Lejeune (Amy D. Foundation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|15
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
|16
|Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
|17
|Emily Marcolini (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
|18
|Leah Thorvilson (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|19
|Yunaika Leyva (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|20
|Marisol Tellado (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|21
|Lizbeth Ureño (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|22
|Deborah Vega (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|23
|Marie Rosado (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|24
|Jasmin Soto (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|25
|Vanessa Mora (Impetu Ciclismo Femenino)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|26
|Caroline Heinlein (Orion Racing)
|27
|Ellie Thermansen (Orion Racing)
|28
|Caitlin Lovelace (Orion Racing)
|29
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing)
|30
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing)
|31
|Erin Ayala (Orion Racing)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|32
|Mallory MacRostie (Revolution Velo)
|33
|Anna Rogers (Revolution Velo)
|34
|Rebecca Ward (Revolution Velo)
|35
|Yvonne Timewell (Revolution Velo)
|36
|Monilee Keller (Revolution Velo)
|37
|Jamie Lee Wright (Revolution Velo)
|38
|Catrina Weiss (Revolution Velo)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|39
|Christie Tracy (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|40
|Caroline Murray (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|41
|Megan Rathwell (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|42
|Anna Russell (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|43
|Polly Mason (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|44
|Jennifer Real (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|45
|Claire Cameron (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|46
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|47
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|48
|Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|49
|Erica Clevenger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|50
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|51
|Sarah Gigante (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|52
|Shannon Malssed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|53
|Jenelle Crooks (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|54
|Lea Davison (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|55
|Jasmin Duehring (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|56
|Shayna Powless (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|57
|Simone Boilard (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|58
|Jen Luebke (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|59
|Amanda Coker (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|60
|Natalia Franco (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|61
|Georgia Simmerling (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|62
|Angie Buonassisi (Velocity Vixen)
|63
|Morgan Chaffin (Velocity Vixen)
|64
|Chloe DesRoche (Velocity Vixen)
|65
|Haley Gill (Velocity Vixen)
|66
|Darlene Krohn (Velocity Vixen)
|67
|Bronwyn MacGregor (Velocity Vixen)
|68
|Laura Hewitt (Velocity Vixen)
|69
|Dixie Newsome (Velocity Vixen)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|70
|TBD (US National Team)
|71
|TBD (US National Team)
|72
|TBD (US National Team)
|73
|TBD (US National Team)
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy