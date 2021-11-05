Wahoo shows off Speedplay Powrlink pedals: Here's what we could gather

With two as-yet-unreleased products on display, one of the undoubted highlights of Rouleur Live has to be the Wahoo Fitness stand. Alongside a showcase of the brand's best turbo trainers, smart bikes, computers and more was an eyecatching S-Works Tarmac mounted to the unreleased Kickr Rollr, and fitted with the brand's Speedplay Powrlink power meter pedals. Both were given a special section in our recent Rouleur Live tech gallery.

However, while staff were tightlipped about the finer details of the Kickr Rollr, there was no such secrecy about the Speedplay Powrlink, with the product's packaging box on show for all to see, complete with all the gory details of the product's specifications. The only things we're yet to decipher at this stage are the price and a launch date.

The Powrlink electronics live in a pod which sits flush against the crank arm (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Wahoo Speedplay Powrlink: What do we know?

According to Wahoo's packaging, the Powrlink pedals will be capable of measuring your power within a margin for error of just +/- one per cent, which puts it on par with Garmin's Rally and Favero's Assioma, which make up the main competition in the pedal-based power meter segment.

In addition, they claim to weigh 276 grams per pair, which on their own is competitive against Garmin and Favero's options at 320g and 303g respectively, but the difference will be more than offset once the cleat is also factored in, as highlighted in our Wahoo Speedplay Nano review .

They are also claimed to benefit from a battery life of "75-plus hours". Using data gathered from TrainerRoad when researching how hard is the Tour de France , this will last the average experienced cyclist just shy of 12 weeks of training. For comparison, Favero's Assioma claims a 50-hour life, while Garmin leads the way with a claimed 120 hours.

Both left and right pedals will feature the power measurement capability, which brings with it the ability to measure added data such as left-right balance. The design of the pedal platform itself is also exactly the same as the non-power pedals, meaning the Powrlink should, theoretically, be able to work one-sided for those who want to split the power pedals, pair them with a standard Speedplay Zero pedal, and get one-sided power measurement across a couple of bikes. It's not confirmed whether Wahoo will sell individual one-sided options.

Charging will be via two small electrical receptors on the 'pod' that lives at the base of the spindle, and a C-clip charging connector similar in design to the Favero Assiomas. To round off the electronics, few will be surprised to see the ability to handle both Bluetooth and ANT+ connections.

Beyond the electrical component of the design, the remainder of the Speedplay Powrlink appears no different to the analogue Wahoo Speedplay pedals, and that means a 55mm stainless steel spindle, and the usual lollipop platform design. It also means the same ability to adjust the cleat in three axes: fore/aft, left/right, and between zero and 15 degrees of float.

It also means the same dual-sided entry, and it doesn't appear that Wahoo will be bringing a one-sided Powrlink like the Speedplay Aero .

Unfortunately, both price and a concrete launch date are still to be announced, but with the packaging complete and the public unveiling, we can't see them taking much longer now.