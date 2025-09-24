WADA moves to ban carbon monoxide rebreathers as a performance-enhancing method

Diagnostic use of gas employed by top teams is still allowed

French cyclist Lara Lallemant (R) takes part in a training session with a Cycling Federation sport scientist, French Iris Sachet, as she studies her physiological profile, to feed research on high performance atheletes and prepare the French athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games of in Paris, at the French National Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on January 31, 2024. Athlete profiling, 3D scans of the velodrome, twin mannequins, artificial intelligence and marginal gains: French cycling is banking on the hard sciences to shine at the Paris Olympics and take on the Anglo-Saxon pioneers at their own game. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
An image of a physiological test not necessarily involving carbon monoxide (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year after controversy erupted over the use of carbon monoxide rebreathers by some of professional cycling's top teams, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has added the use of the gas as a performance-enhancing method to its Prohibited List, starting in 2026.

"The non-diagnostic use of carbon monoxide (CO) was added to the Prohibited Methods as a new section, M 1.4," WADA stated in its summary of the major modifications to the Prohibited List. "It can increase erythropoiesis under certain conditions."

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

