‘It’s the dose that kills, not the gas itself’ - Carbon monoxide rebreather company responds to MPCC ban call

By
published

MPCC strongly advises against use of CO rebreathers as company producing devices calls for clarity

The MPCC has taken a strong stance against carbon monoxide rebreathers in its recent annual congress
The MPCC has taken a strong stance against carbon monoxide rebreathers in its recent annual congress (Image credit: Getty Images)

Detalo Health, the company behind the carbon monoxide (CO) rebreathers used by multiple WorldTour teams, has responded to a call by the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) for the technique not to be practised.

The technique came to light during the second week of the 2024 Tour de France and has been a contentious topic from the get-go, with Tadej Pogačar wary to even admit to his knowledge of the practice at first. 

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.