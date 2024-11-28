'I never knew it could be misused' – Jonas Vingegaard weighs in on controversial use of carbon monoxide in cycling

By
published

Two-time Tour winner keeps quiet about possible Giro d'Italia debut but eyes World Championships road race in Rwanda

Jonas Vingegaard beat Tadej Pogačar on stage 11 of this year&#039;s Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard beat Tadej Pogačar on stage 11 of this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has addressed the UCI's latest call for WADA to "take a position" on the use of carbon monoxide (CO) inhalation and stated he would follow whatever guidance is given after it was revealed that teams used the gas as part of altitude training optimisation. 

During the Tour de France, it came to light that the Dane's Visma-Lease a Bike team, Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates and Israel-Premier Tech had used carbon monoxide rebreathers to test blood values at the start and end of altitude camps, Escape Collective reported in July.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.