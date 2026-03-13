Paris-Nice queen stage 7 shortened - Heavy snowfall and 'inconceivable' conditions force organisers to cut decisive mountaintop finale in Auron

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'The latest forecasts make an arrival in the Auron resort inconceivable' race organisers confirm

Jonas Vingegaard speaks to the press after a rainy stage 4 at Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard speaks to the press after a rainy stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adverse weather conditions and heavy snowfall have forced organisers of Paris-Nice to alter and shorten the queen stage 7 on Saturday. The route's distance has been shortened by 18km to just 120.4km, and the finish line has been moved away from the mountaintop finish in Auron to Isola to ensure rider safety.

"The organisers of Paris-Nice have been closely monitoring the weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes department throughout the week. The latest forecasts make an arrival in the Auron resort inconceivable, with the rain-snow line estimated to be around 1,100 metres altitude," race organisers confirmed on Friday evening before stage 7 set to start in Nice on Saturday.

"To ensure riders' safety, the decision to modify the route for stage 7 was made in agreement with the city of Nice, the Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur, the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture, the municipalities of Auron and Isola, and in consultation with the panel of commissaires from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), as well as representatives of the teams (A.I.G.C.P) and riders (C.P.A).

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The peloton was initially scheduled to compete across 138.7km from Nice to the mountaintop finish at the ski station of Auron. The field will now race the first 120.4km of that course, which includes two climbs: Côte de Carros at the 14.8km mark and Côte de Bouyon at the 24km mark.

He now leads the general classification into the penultimate stage with 3:22 ahead of Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and 5:50 ahead of Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost).

Paris-Nice stage 7 altered due to adverse weather conditions

Paris-Nice stage 7 altered, shortened due to adverse weather conditions (Image credit: Paris-Nice 2026)
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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