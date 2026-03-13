Paris-Nice queen stage 7 shortened - Heavy snowfall and 'inconceivable' conditions force organisers to cut decisive mountaintop finale in Auron

Adverse weather conditions and heavy snowfall have forced organisers of Paris-Nice to alter and shorten the queen stage 7 on Saturday. The route's distance has been shortened by 18km to just 120.4km, and the finish line has been moved away from the mountaintop finish in Auron to Isola to ensure rider safety.

"The organisers of Paris-Nice have been closely monitoring the weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes department throughout the week. The latest forecasts make an arrival in the Auron resort inconceivable, with the rain-snow line estimated to be around 1,100 metres altitude," race organisers confirmed on Friday evening before stage 7 set to start in Nice on Saturday.

"To ensure riders' safety, the decision to modify the route for stage 7 was made in agreement with the city of Nice, the Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur, the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture, the municipalities of Auron and Isola, and in consultation with the panel of commissaires from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), as well as representatives of the teams (A.I.G.C.P) and riders (C.P.A).

Article continues below

"The finish of stage 7 will therefore take place in Isola, where the intermediate sprint was already scheduled, as the conditions do not allow the finish to be moved to another mountain top. The stage distance is reduced to the first 120.3 kilometres of the originally planned route."

The peloton was initially scheduled to compete across 138.7km from Nice to the mountaintop finish at the ski station of Auron. The field will now race the first 120.4km of that course, which includes two climbs: Côte de Carros at the 14.8km mark and Côte de Bouyon at the 24km mark.

The stage will now finish at what was scheduled as the intermediate sprint in Isola, removing the hardest and most decisive climb up to Auron, which is 7.3km with an average of 7.2% all the way to the finish line.

Snow had already been forecast for Saturday in the Alps of southern France, and had the potential to put the planned summit finish at risk for the second time in three years, causing organisers to have to consider a contingency plan.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall race leader Jonas Vingegaard came through a tough stage 6 on Friday with no setbacks or major challenges to his yellow jersey, and will lead the general classification into the shortened stage 7.

The Visma-Lease a Bike racer was aware of the potential risks posed by poor weather threatening the race's closing weekend, but said rider safety was the highest priority.

"I also have to trust ASO have safety of the riders in mind, I believe they have a plan B or something that they will do instead," he told the media earlier in the week.

Vingegaard took over the race lead after winning stage 4 in Uchon, also under treacherous rainy weather conditions.

He now leads the general classification into the penultimate stage with 3:22 ahead of Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and 5:50 ahead of Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost).

Paris-Nice stage 7 altered, shortened due to adverse weather conditions (Image credit: Paris-Nice 2026)