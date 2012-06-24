Vos satisfied with second place for a change

Image 1 of 2 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) opens a gap on a descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Annamiek Van Vleuten solos to the Dutch championship (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marianne Vos was satisfied on Saturday with her second-place finish – which she usually is not. She finished behind teammate Annemiek Van Vleuten in the womens' Dutch national road race, her first race back after breaking a collarbone nearly a month ago.

"I knew I was fit enough to race, but of course not whether I could cope with the intensity of competition,” she said on the Rabobank team website. “When Annemiek got away in the first round by pulling on a steep climb, I had a lot of difficulty and I knew immediately that Annemiek would be the leading contender for the gold.

“I still tried to come back in the final, but today she was just the strongest. I'm not often happy with second place, but this time I was.”

Vos crashed during the Parkhotel Valkenburg Classic on May 25, and went on to finish second. The fractured collarbone was diagnosed after the race. It did not require surgery.