No operation needed for Marianne Vos

Image 1 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 Marianne Vos (Netherlands). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) opens a gap on a descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) checks her radio before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

2008 Olympic gold medallist Marianne Vos will definitely not require surgery on her broken collarbone and is confident of returning to cycling well ahead of the London 2012 Olympics to prove her fitness, her Rabobank team have confirmed. Vos is hopeful of gaining selection to the Dutch team for the Games, which start on July 27.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury last Friday when she crashed at the Valkenburg Hills Classic. She collided with a motorcyclist but still managed to complete the race and finished in second position. X-rays performed after the race revealed a clean break to her collarbone, which has saved her from the need for an operation, and she hopes to return for the Giro Donne. That race gets underway on June 29 in Naples and Vos is the defending champion.

"As things look now, I can do the Giro," Vos said. "But I have to be careful as I can't put too much weight on my right arm. But after the fall, this is more than I dared to hope for."