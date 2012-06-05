Vos to lead Dutch women in Olympics

Image 1 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) opens a gap on a descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) checks her radio before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 4 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Marianne Vos will lead the four-woman Dutch team in the road cycling events at the 2012 London Olympics. Vos, who is recovering from a fractured collarbone, will ride in both the road race and time trial.

The Dutch cycling federation announced the team on Monday. Vos will be joined by Annemiek van Vleuten, Loes Gunnewijk and Ellen van Dijk. The latter will join Vos in the time trial. Adrie Visser is the reserve for the road race.

The womens' road race will be held on Sunday, July 29, and the time trial on August 2.

Vos, who rides for the Rabobank women's team, broke the collarbone in a crash with a race motorbike shortly after the start of the Parkhotel Valkenburg Classic on May 25. She not only rode the race to the end but finished second.

It was a clean break which does not require surgery, and she expects to be racing again in the Giro Donne, starting June 29.